            

      Patanjali misleading ads case: Baba Ramdev exempted from personal appearance in court on next hearing

      Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah recognised the apology issued by Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna in newspapers. The bench also observed the apology issued earlier was too small and didn’t mention any names besides that of Patanjali Ayurved.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 30, 2024 1:16 PM
      Patanjali misleading ads case: Baba Ramdev exempted from personal appearance in court on next hearing
      The court said, ”Now there appears to be marked improvement, the ads is now bigger, new ad also mentions Baba Ramdev, the language is adequate. For now, we will allow exemption only for the next date of hearing,”

      The Supreme Court on Tuesday, exempted yoga guru and Patanjali Ayurved co-founder Baba Ramdev from personally appearing for the next hearing in the misleading ads case.

      Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah recognised the apology issued by Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna in newspapers. The bench also observed the the apology issued earlier was too small and didn’t mention any names besides that of Patanjali Ayurved.

      The court said, "Now there appears to be marked improvement, the ads are now bigger, new ad also mentions Baba Ramdev, the language is adequate. For now, we will allow exemption only for the next date of hearing."

      Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ramdev, also said that he is filing a contempt case against the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for their remarks on the court order.

      Earlier, the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority (SLA) apologised to the Supreme Court for unsatisfactory action against Patanjali Ayurved in the misleading ads case, reported Bar and Bench.

      The Uttarakhand SLA has filed a criminal compliant against Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna for violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, it said in an affidavit filed on Saturday.

      The Indian Medical Association had earlier, filed a plea against Patanjali Ayurved in response to an alleged smear campaign against the Covid-19 vaccination drive and other modern medicine. The affidavit was filed in response to the plea.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 30, 2024 12:59 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Quantum Brief

      Tata strengthens grip on Tata Play with increased stake purchase: Reports

      Tata strengthens grip on Tata Play with increased stake purchase: Reports

      Quantum Brief

      Patanjali misleading ads case: Uttarakhand SLA apologises to Supreme Court

      Patanjali misleading ads case: Uttarakhand SLA apologises to Supreme Court

      Quantum Brief

      Nestle baby food controversy: Suresh Narayanan says Nestle India is testing a zero-sugar variant for infant food

      Nestle baby food controversy: Suresh Narayanan says Nestle India is testing a zero-sugar variant for infant food

      Quantum Brief

      Telecom industry body COAI pushes for ban on unlicensed Wi-Fi 6E router sales

      Telecom industry body COAI pushes for ban on unlicensed Wi-Fi 6E router sales

      Quantum Brief

      Parle takes top spot in IPL 2024 TV ad race in the first 39 matches

      Parle takes top spot in IPL 2024 TV ad race in the first 39 matches

      Quantum Brief

      Nestle India sales crossed Rs 5,000 crore in March quarter

      Nestle India sales crossed Rs 5,000 crore in March quarter

      Quantum Brief

      Nestlé to launch global brand Nespresso in India by 2024-end

      Nestlé to launch global brand Nespresso in India by 2024-end