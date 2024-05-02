            

      Prasar Bharati extends deadline for OTT platform’s marketing agency bid submission

      The e-tender floated on April 19 invited bids from pre-approved DAVP (CBC) multimedia and media sales agencies for a Rs. 4 crore contract (including taxes).

      By  Storyboard18May 2, 2024 6:12 PM
      Companies interested in the project now have until May 6th, 2024 to submit their proposals. (Image source: Facebook)

      Prasar Bharati has extended the deadline for submitting bids to manage the marketing and sales of its upcoming OTT platform. The original deadline for tenders for has been pushed back due to administrative reasons.

      Companies interested in the project now have until May 6th, 2024 to submit their proposals.

      The e-tender invites bids from pre-approved DAVP (CBC) multimedia and media sales agencies for a Rs. 4 crore contract (including taxes). The scope of work for the agencies will include branding, marketing, promotion, media planning, sales, and media buying for the platform across pre-launch, launch, and post-launch phases.

      The chosen agency will be responsible for crafting a comprehensive strategy to generate excitement for the platform using various media channels. The contract spans the first 12 months following the launch and is extendable up to another 12 months based on performance review.


      Tags
      First Published on May 2, 2024 6:12 PM

