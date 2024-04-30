Patanjali misleading ads case: Uttarakhand SLA apologises to Supreme Court

The Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority apologised to the Supreme Court for unsatisfactory action against Patanjali Ayurved in the misleading ads case, reported Bar and Bench.

The Uttarakhand SLA has filed a criminal compliant against Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna for violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, it said in an affidavit filed on Saturday.

The Indian Medical Association had earlier, filed a plea against Patanjali Ayurved in response to an alleged smear campaign against the Covid-19 vaccination drive and other modern medicine. The affidavit was filed in response to the plea.

The affidavit read, ”The SLA has been vigilant in its duties and has taken appropriate steps to ensure due compliance under the said Acts and Rules ... SLA also has a family to look after and therefore any observations made by this Hon’ble Court will have a detrimental effect on his career .... SLA herein is completely aware of the gravity of the situation and seriousness of the matter at hand and has always endeavored to discharge its duties to the best of his capacity and in accordance with law.”

At the April 10 hearing in the misleading ads case, the Supreme Court pulled up Uttarakhand drug authorities, asking why no action was taken against the violations and despite clear mention of 'suggestive nature' of content in Patanjali Ayurved's advertising for its products.

In previous hearings, the SC had pulled up the Centre and state authorities for lack of action. "We are wondering why the government chose to keep their eyes shut," the SC had said. According to the centre's response, states hold the authority to address advertisements promoting magic remedies; Nonetheless, the Centre has promptly addressed the issue in compliance with the law.

Balkrishna and Ramdev were present before the Court on April 10 where a bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah heard the matter in the case of the plea filed by the IMA against Patanjali Ayurved.