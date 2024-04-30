            

      Tata strengthens grip on Tata Play with increased stake purchase: Reports

      Tata has acquired shares from Singapore investment firm Temasek for approximately $100 million.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 30, 2024 9:47 AM
      Tata strengthens grip on Tata Play with increased stake purchase: Reports
      Following Temasek's exit, Tata Play will operate as a 70:30 joint venture between Tata and Walt Disney.

      Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, has increased its stake in direct-to-home (DTH) provider Tata Play by 10 percent, acquiring the shares from Singapore investment firm Temasek for approximately $100 million. As reported by ET, this move raises Tata Sons' ownership to 70 percent solidifying its control over the company.

      Following Temasek's exit, Tata Play will operate as a 70:30 joint venture between Tata and Walt Disney. Disney holds its stake through its acquisition of Star India, formerly owned by 21st Century Fox. While Tata Play's valuation has decreased from its pre-pandemic target of $3 billion to $1 billion, it remains a crucial player in the media and entertainment sector as Tata's primary consumer-facing business.

      The report also mentions ongoing discussions between Tata Sons and Disney regarding the latter's potential exit from Tata Play. Both parties are reportedly exploring options for an exit through an IPO which faced postponement due to market conditions and challenges within the DTH sector. Notably, Tata Play had received approval for an IPO in May 2023 from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 30, 2024 9:45 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Quantum Brief

      Patanjali misleading ads case: Baba Ramdev exempted from personal appearance in court on next hearing

      Patanjali misleading ads case: Baba Ramdev exempted from personal appearance in court on next hearing

      Quantum Brief

      Patanjali misleading ads case: Uttarakhand SLA apologises to Supreme Court

      Patanjali misleading ads case: Uttarakhand SLA apologises to Supreme Court

      Quantum Brief

      Nestle baby food controversy: Suresh Narayanan says Nestle India is testing a zero-sugar variant for infant food

      Nestle baby food controversy: Suresh Narayanan says Nestle India is testing a zero-sugar variant for infant food

      Quantum Brief

      Telecom industry body COAI pushes for ban on unlicensed Wi-Fi 6E router sales

      Telecom industry body COAI pushes for ban on unlicensed Wi-Fi 6E router sales

      Quantum Brief

      Parle takes top spot in IPL 2024 TV ad race in the first 39 matches

      Parle takes top spot in IPL 2024 TV ad race in the first 39 matches

      Quantum Brief

      Nestle India sales crossed Rs 5,000 crore in March quarter

      Nestle India sales crossed Rs 5,000 crore in March quarter

      Quantum Brief

      Nestlé to launch global brand Nespresso in India by 2024-end

      Nestlé to launch global brand Nespresso in India by 2024-end