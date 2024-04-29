            

      EXCLUSIVE: Parag Milk Food’s Rs 125-140 crore media business up for grabs?

      According to sources, Parag Milk Food known for its brands like Gowardhan, Go, Topp Up and Pride of Cows is in the market for an agency for ATL planning.

      By  Tasmayee Laha RoyApr 29, 2024 5:23 PM
      EXCLUSIVE: Parag Milk Food’s Rs 125-140 crore media business up for grabs?
      Last year,Parag Milk Foods gathered a lot of attention with the company's shares seeing significant gains. Between last year and now the stock has seen over 120 percent gains.

      Mumbai-based homegrown foods company Parag Milk Foods Ltd has reportedly floated an RFP (Request for Proposal) for its media planning and buying account. The account size is approximately between Rs125 crore and Rs 140 crore, industry sources told Storyboard18.

      This RFP is for ATL marketing only and does not include digital buying or selling.

      Parag has had multiple agencies on board in the past. Some of them include the likes of GroupM’s m/SIX, Gozoop, Carat, Scion, J Walter Thompson India (now VML India) and others.

      Overall, Parag Milk Foods Ltd has been witnessing strong growth. Quarterly net profit for the brand stood at Rs. 34.17 crore in December 2023 up from Rs. 9.26 crore in December 2022. Their EBITDA stood at Rs. 68.65 crore in December 2023 up from Rs. 38.04 crore in December 2022.

      The net sales also saw growth. It grew from Rs. 735.89 crore in December 2022 to Rs 800.84 crore in December 2023.

      Last year,Parag Milk Foods gathered a lot of attention with the company's shares seeing significant gains. Between last year and now the stock has seen over 120 percent gains.

      The company has also seen some top level hirings in the recent past. This includes the appointment of ex Amul and ex Lactalis India executive, Rahul Kumar Srivastava as the chief operating officer (COO) and a former Reliance Brands executive Sumit Jain as President of Finance.

      Parag’s milk products have a global presence as the brand is present across multiple countries like the USA, Philippines, Mauritius, Australia, Korea, China and Singapore.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 29, 2024 10:10 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Onsitego partners with Pine Labs to provide EMI options to customers

      Onsitego partners with Pine Labs to provide EMI options to customers

      Brand Marketing

      India third-largest market for podcast listeners globally; yet only 12 percent Indians currently engaged

      India third-largest market for podcast listeners globally; yet only 12 percent Indians currently engaged

      Brand Marketing

      BluSmart crosses INR 500 crore ($60 Million) in annual run rate

      BluSmart crosses INR 500 crore ($60 Million) in annual run rate

      Brand Marketing

      Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi becomes Puma's newest ambassador; makes Instagram debut with sponsor post

      Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi becomes Puma's newest ambassador; makes Instagram debut with sponsor post

      Brand Marketing

      EaseMyTrip announced as presenting partner of World Championship of Legends New Delhi

      EaseMyTrip announced as presenting partner of World Championship of Legends New Delhi

      Brand Makers

      IPL 2024: Pan Masala brands spend Rs350 cr, grab 10 percent advertising volume with ‘mouth freshener’ ads

      IPL 2024: Pan Masala brands spend Rs350 cr, grab 10 percent advertising volume with ‘mouth freshener’ ads

      Brand Marketing

      Gillette India sales up 10 percent for March quarter; ad and sales promotions expenses hit Rs 68.99 crore

      Gillette India sales up 10 percent for March quarter; ad and sales promotions expenses hit Rs 68.99 crore

      Brand Marketing

      Agoda spotlights India’s increasingly popular ‘Chai Destinations’ ahead of International Tea Day

      Agoda spotlights India’s increasingly popular ‘Chai Destinations’ ahead of International Tea Day