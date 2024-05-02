            

      CCI greenlights Airtel's acquisition of Warburg Pincus Affiliate's DTH stake: Reports

      According to reports, CCI will soon be publishing a detailed public order on the same.

      By  Storyboard18May 2, 2024 9:45 AM
      CCI greenlights Airtel's acquisition of Warburg Pincus Affiliate's DTH stake: Reports
      According to Airtel's submission to CCI, this deal simply involves combining ownership within their company group. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

      Bharti Airtel, has received approval from the country's antitrust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) to buy an a 20 percent stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia, from a New York-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

      According to reports, CCI will soon be publishing a detailed public order on the same.

      Last year, Airtel reached out to CCI for their approval for this deal.

      Airtel had explained to the competition commission that this deal simply involves combining ownership within their company group. They emphasized that this transaction won't affect the market competition, bring in new players, or change how Bharti Telemedia operates.

      The news soon after another similar development in the space. Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, has also recently increased its stake in direct-to-home (DTH) provider Tata Play by 10 percent, acquiring the shares from Singapore investment firm Temasek for approximately $100 million.


      Tags
      First Published on May 2, 2024 9:45 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Quantum Brief

      Adobe expands partnership with ethical hackers for safe AI

      Adobe expands partnership with ethical hackers for safe AI

      Quantum Brief

      EU launches investigation into Meta over potential Digital Services Act violations

      EU launches investigation into Meta over potential Digital Services Act violations

      Quantum Brief

      Patanjali misleading ads case: Baba Ramdev exempted from personal appearance in court on next hearing

      Patanjali misleading ads case: Baba Ramdev exempted from personal appearance in court on next hearing

      Quantum Brief

      Tata strengthens grip on Tata Play with increased stake purchase: Reports

      Tata strengthens grip on Tata Play with increased stake purchase: Reports

      Quantum Brief

      Nestle baby food controversy: Suresh Narayanan says Nestle India is testing a zero-sugar variant for infant food

      Nestle baby food controversy: Suresh Narayanan says Nestle India is testing a zero-sugar variant for infant food

      Quantum Brief

      Telecom industry body COAI pushes for ban on unlicensed Wi-Fi 6E router sales

      Telecom industry body COAI pushes for ban on unlicensed Wi-Fi 6E router sales

      Quantum Brief

      EXCLUSIVE: Parag Milk Food’s Rs 125-140 crore media business up for grabs?

      EXCLUSIVE: Parag Milk Food’s Rs 125-140 crore media business up for grabs?