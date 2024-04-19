Dilpreeta Vasudeva joins Ziki and Sirrus.AI as founding CMO

Dilpreeta Vasudeva, who led Meta as head of marketing from 2022 to 2023, has taken up the position of founding chief marketing officer at Ziki and Sirrus.AI.

In 2023, Vasudeva was one of the executives from the senior leadership team who had been affected by Meta’s layoffs in India. The layoffs were a part of a restructuring effort to streamline operations and adapt to changing market conditions.

As she announced her departure via LinkedIn, her 2023 post read, “Not the kind of impact I was hoping for. It's with immense gratitude that I sign-off from Meta for a rewarding journey, fine culture and such stellar colleagues. Peace, love, happiness and many successes to my now ex-meta mates!”

Vasudeva is armed with an experience of two decades and started her career at Radisson in the client relations department. From there, she moved to Tech Mahindra and took up the role of assistant manager, global leadership cadre. She joined Times Internet as product manager, communities, and then at Microsoft, she was the senior manager marketing.

She held various marketing roles at Tata Play, Reliance Industries and Bharti Enterprises, where she held the roles of head of digital marketing, head of marketing - Jio Studios and head of marketing transformation, financial services.

Vasudeva, who had a year-long stint as the head of marketing at Bharti Enterprises, is the founder of CMO Access. She has also held senior marketing positions at Jio Studios, Microsoft and Tata Play.