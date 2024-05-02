            

      FCB Ulka names Hemant Shringy as the new CCO

      As chief creative officer, Hemant Shringy will be partnering closely with FCB Ulka CEO Kulvinder Ahluwalia to lead the FCB Ulka offices across the country.

      By  Storyboard18May 2, 2024 12:30 PM
      Hemant Shringy will also be a key member of FCB Group India’s creative leadership, collaborating with leaders across agencies to continue to elevate the work across the network.

      FCB Ulka appointed Hemant Shringy as its new chief creative officer.

      As chief creative officer, Shringy will be partnering closely with FCB Ulka CEO Kulvinder Ahluwalia to lead the FCB Ulka offices across the country. He will also be a key member of FCB Group India’s creative leadership, collaborating with leaders across agencies to continue to elevate the work across the network.

      With more than two decades of experience, Shringy's influence inspires brands such as P&G's Ariel, Whisper, Gillette, Visa, WhatsApp and eBay to embrace distinctiveness, guiding them towards the pursuit of creative excellence, stated the agency.

      On the appointment, Dheeraj Sinha, FCB Group CEO of India and South Asia, said, "Our focus on building a new-age agency demands fresh perspectives. At FCB, our goal is to unite top-tier creative talent and demonstrate that creativity serves as an economic multiplier. Hemant’s track record of delivering outstanding creative solutions, resulting in brand recognition and business expansion, positions him ideally as the creative helm for FCB Ulka."

      "I'm so excited to join Dheeraj, Nitin, and Kulvinder, along with the entire team at FCB. I can't wait to create a great partnership with our clients that leads to creatively effective work. There is such tremendous work happening around the world, and I think when the right people come together, magic happens. I've seen it. And I have a great feeling about this,” added Shringy on joining FCB Ulka.


      First Published on May 2, 2024 12:30 PM

