Hero MotoCorp sold 533,585 units of motorcycles, scooters in April 2024

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, sold 533,585 units of motorcycles and scooters in April 2024. This translates into a 34.7% growth over the corresponding month (April 2023), when it had sold 3.96 lakh units and a sequential growth of 9% over the previous month’s (March 2024) sales of 490,415.

The volume growth in the month of April highlights the company’s sales trend, especially in the 125cc and 400+cc segments. The Xtreme 125R is witnessing a strong pull across the country and the company is swiftly ramping-up supplies to ensure smooth deliveries. Hero MotoCorp has commenced the deliveries of their flagship product – the Mavrick 440 - across the country. Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, handed over the motorcycle to the first few customers at different locations in Delhi NCR. The initial customer response for the Mavrick 440 has been positive and the rapidly increasing presence of Hero 2.0 and Premia outlets is ensuring greater accessibility across the country.

During the month, the company along with its authorized distributor CG Motors, inaugurated a product assembly facility in Nepal. The facility will have a capacity of 75,000 units per annum and will bring new investments and create job opportunities in the region. CG Motors will be rapidly expanding the sales and service network across Nepal to cater to the growing customer base. They have opened the flagship showroom in Kathmandu and will have over 100 sales and service outlets within the next three months.