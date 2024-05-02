Priya Barve joins WPP as client lead for HUL

Priya Barve has joined WPP as India’s Client Lead for Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL). Barve brings over two decades of experience in advertising and marketing, and has held leadership roles with Google, Mondelez, and Leo Burnett across Asia-Pacific. She brings a rich and diverse perspective on communications and media, having worked on both - the agency and client side, as well as with tech platforms.

Barve is known for her insights and experience in consumer and digital landscape in emerging markets across Asia. Passionate about F&B, outside of work Priya is best known for having participated in MasterChef Asia in 2015.

“A consummate professional, Priya brings a wealth of experience in aiding business success and digital transformation, as well as key local insights that needed to win in many Indias. HUL is one of WPP’s key clients, one with whom we have had the pleasure of working with for a number of years,” said WPP Chief Client Officer for India, Shubha George.