Freshworks appoints its CEO Girish Mathrubootham as executive chairman

Girish Mathrubootham, who led Freshworks, a cloud based software-as-a-service company as the chief executive officer, has been transitioned to the position of executive chairman.

Dennis Woodside, who is the president, at Freshworks, succeeds Mathrubootham as the CEO.

Mathrubootham highlighted, "After spending almost 14 years since founding Freshworks as a tiny startup in Chennai to scaling it to be a global SaaS player and the first Indian SaaS company to list on the Nasdaq, I’m excited to announce that I’m stepping into a new role as Executive Chairman of Freshworks. Dennis Woodside, our President, will be our new CEO. Congratulations to Dennis today on his new role as CEO and President of Freshworks."

He added, "Going forward I will be spending more time on product vision and AI strategy, and I look forward to spending additional time with our product teams in India and customers globally."

Woodside stated, "Today I’m honored to step into the role of CEO at Freshworks. What Girish has created is truly special and I’m excited to build on what he started 14 years ago. Thank you, Girish, for your partnership and friendship over the last 18 months. We stand before extraordinary opportunities and have the right foundation to make them possible - a winning combination of our focus on delighting customers and our product innovation."