            

      Havas India elevates Nikhil Guha as executive creative director

      Previously, Nikhil Guha held the position of a group creative director.

      By  Kashmeera SambamurthyMay 2, 2024 7:37 AM
      As the ECD, Nikhil Guha's skills range from managing creative teams, advertising, copywriting, brand strategy, creative direction, creative strategy, creative writing, integrated marketing, leadership, management and social media integration.

      He started his career at Grey Group as a copywriter and went on to work across Tree Design, Havas Worldwide, Contract India, Publicis, and McCann Worldgroup.

      As the creative director at McCann, Guha worked on Nescafe, Zomato, Nestle Nangrow, Wild Stone, Invest India.


      First Published on May 2, 2024 7:37 AM

