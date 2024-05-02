Havas India elevates Nikhil Guha as executive creative director

Havas India elevates Nikhil Guha to the designation of executive creative director. Previously, he held the position of a group creative director.
As the ECD, Guha's skills range from managing creative teams, advertising, copywriting, brand strategy, creative direction, creative strategy, creative writing, integrated marketing, leadership, management and social media integration.
He started his career at Grey Group as a copywriter and went on to work across Tree Design, Havas Worldwide, Contract India, Publicis, and McCann Worldgroup.
As the creative director at McCann, Guha worked on Nescafe, Zomato, Nestle Nangrow, Wild Stone, Invest India.