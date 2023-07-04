From million dollar Malibu mansions to gaming consoles; Barbie film's marketing stunts

As Barbie fans get closer to the July 21 release, the promotion and marketing team is going over and beyond to turn the world pink. From Malibu houses to electric toothbrushes to playful Xbox collections, there is no stone being left unturned.

Let’s take a look at some of the collaborations of Barbie with other brands.

Airbnb: Starting from mid-July, Airbnb will be ensuring that Barbie fans can avail a stay in Barbie’s Oceanside mansion in Malibu, California. As per the Airbnb listing, Barbie’s partner Ken is the host and he has even left personal touches at the place for the guests to enjoy.

you guessed it…



the barbie malibu dreamhouse is back on airbnb—but this time, it’s ken-ified 🛼🤠



everyone in barbie land can request to book this stay on july 17 at 10am PT: https://t.co/ux6FxeFkFb pic.twitter.com/MvCemFMjhU — Airbnb (@Airbnb) June 26, 2023

Architectural Digest: AD showcased an exclusive tour of the Barbie Dreamhouse. A fuchsia film fantasy has been designed taking inspiration from the Palmsprings mid-century modernism. Margot Robbie took viewers behind the screen and Greta Gerwig commended the skills of both the production designer and the set decorator.

Xbox: Barbie partnered up with Microsoft and came up with Barbie™ Movie Doll Collection or the Xbox Barbie DreamHouse Custom Console with Controllers. Barbie also tied up with ‘SavetheChildren' and announced that the winning bid will support girls through an international humanitarian organisation Save the children.

Suitcase, accessories & rugs: Barbie partnered up with Béis and came up suitcases with three different sizes. The brand also partnered with Aldo and created a lineup including heels, sneakers, bags, and jewellery. Barbie also collaborated with Ruggable and introduced six designs covering four rugs and two doormats.