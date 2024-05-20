CXO Moves: Exec movements across Diageo, Reckitt, Ola Cabs, Havas Media, GroupM and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Shweta Jain

Previous: Chief business development officer: luxury, reserve & craft - India & South Asia, Diageo

Present: Chief marketing and sales officer, The Leela Group

Shweta Jain joins The Leela Group in a new role. She has worked across Rediffusion DY&R, Gillette India, McCann Worldgroup, Ogilvy, Pernod Ricard India and William Grant & Sons.

Kanika Kalra

Previous: Partner, McKinsey & Company

Present: Regional marketing director - health, South Asia, Reckitt

Reckitt appoints Kanika Kalra in a new role. She has worked across Genpact, Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Limited, PepsiCo Foods, Hindustan Unilever, Unilever and Snapdeal.

Uday Mohan and R. Venkatasubramanian

Havas Media Network India, the specialised media division of Havas India has announced the elevation of two of its senior leaders. While Uday Mohan steps into the position of chief operating officer of Havas Media India, R. Venkatasubramanian assumes the role of COO of Havas Play.

In his new role as COO, Mohan will spearhead the comprehensive operations and strategic growth initiatives of Havas Media India. Mohan has been instrumental in driving the success of Havas Media India over a span of 16+ years in the agency.

R. Venkatasubramanian took charge of Havas Play last year when the specialised function was launched in India along with several other countries globally. Under his guidance, Havas Play has championed numerous IPs and initiatives across its sports, content, and entertainment divisions, solidifying its position as a leading player in a highly competitive landscape.

Sanjeev Jain

Present: Chief operating officer, Wipro

Wipro Limited, a technology services and consulting company, announced the appointment of Sanjeev Jain as the chief operating officer, effective immediately. Jain succeeds Amit Choudhary, who is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. He will report to Srinivas Pallia and will continue to be a member of Wipro’s Executive Committee.

Toby Jenner

Present: Global president, GroupM Clients, GroupM

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, today announced the appointment of Toby Jenner as Global President, GroupM Clients. Jenner will assume responsibility for leading GroupM’s global proposition and go to market strategy as well as its growth, marketing, and communications teams and functions.

Jenner will continue to oversee Wavemaker alongside his expanded remit. He has driven growth and managed operations at GroupM agencies MediaCom and Wavemaker, working across local, regional, and global roles in markets such as Australia, Singapore, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Kartik Gupta

Previous: Chief financial officer, ANI Technologies

Kartik Gupta moves on from ANI Technologies. He has worked at Procter & Gamble.

Bikramjit Chaudhuri

Previous: Global head of data science and advanced analytics, Datamatics Group of Companies

Present: Chief of measurement science and analytics, BARC India

BARC India appoints Bikramjit Chaudhuri in a new role. Prior to Datamatics, Bikram has held multiple leadership roles, and has led large teams of senior talent across levels at KPMG, Nielsen and ZS Associates.

Menaka Menon

Previous: National strategy head, DDB Mudra Group

Present: President and managing partner - growth and strategy, DDB Mudra, South

DDB Mudra elevates Menaka Menon in a new role. She has worked across Enterprise Nexus, FCB Ulka, JWT, BIG 92.7 FM, UTV, Leo Burnett Orchard and Pensaar Design.

Mukesh Ghuraiya

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Modi Naturals

Mukesh Ghuraiya has moved on from his position. He has worked across Bloomberg TV India, Network18, Lava International, Rado Watch and Philips.

Atul Pai

Previous: Vice president and general manager BA India, Honeywell

Present: Managing director, Honeywell

Honeywell has elevated Atul Pai to a newer role. He has worked across Thermax and Cruise Controls.

Shashi Ranjan

Previous: President and country head, Sebamed India

Present: Managing director, Danone India

Danone India appoints Shashi Ranjan in a new role. He has worked across IBM, McKinsey & Company, and Johnson & Johnson.

Rita Verma

Previous: Head HR - DDB Mudra Group and Interbrand India, Leading - Diversity and Inclusion

Present: Chief talent officer, Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group has appointed Rita Verma in a new role. She has worked across market solutions, Career Graph and Willis Towers Watson earlier Watson Wyatt Pvt Ltd.

Sanjay Trehan

Previous: Business head- digital content and syndication, HT Media

Present: Advisor, IMAGO

Global content visual provider IMAGO has appointed Sanjay Trehan in a new role. He has worked across Jaldi.com, Times Internet, NDTV, Microsoft, and is also an advisor to EssentiallySports, Digital & New Media Consulting, AdPushup, PwC India and YuktaMedia.

Hetarth Patel

Previous: Vice president - MEA and managing director, UAE, WebEngage

Present: Vice president - growth markets (MEA, Americas, APAC), WebEngage

WebEngage elevates Hetarth Patel in a new role. He has worked across Idea Cellular, Comverse, Telenity and Oracle.