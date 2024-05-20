CXO Moves: Exec movements across Diageo, Reckitt, Ola Cabs, Havas Media, GroupM and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Shweta Jain
Previous: Chief business development officer: luxury, reserve & craft - India & South Asia, Diageo
Present: Chief marketing and sales officer, The Leela Group
Shweta Jain joins The Leela Group in a new role. She has worked across Rediffusion DY&R, Gillette India, McCann Worldgroup, Ogilvy, Pernod Ricard India and William Grant & Sons.
Kanika Kalra
Previous: Partner, McKinsey & Company
Present: Regional marketing director - health, South Asia, Reckitt
Reckitt appoints Kanika Kalra in a new role. She has worked across Genpact, Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Limited, PepsiCo Foods, Hindustan Unilever, Unilever and Snapdeal.
Uday Mohan and R. Venkatasubramanian
Havas Media Network India, the specialised media division of Havas India has announced the elevation of two of its senior leaders. While Uday Mohan steps into the position of chief operating officer of Havas Media India, R. Venkatasubramanian assumes the role of COO of Havas Play.
In his new role as COO, Mohan will spearhead the comprehensive operations and strategic growth initiatives of Havas Media India. Mohan has been instrumental in driving the success of Havas Media India over a span of 16+ years in the agency.
R. Venkatasubramanian took charge of Havas Play last year when the specialised function was launched in India along with several other countries globally. Under his guidance, Havas Play has championed numerous IPs and initiatives across its sports, content, and entertainment divisions, solidifying its position as a leading player in a highly competitive landscape.
Sanjeev Jain
Present: Chief operating officer, Wipro
Wipro Limited, a technology services and consulting company, announced the appointment of Sanjeev Jain as the chief operating officer, effective immediately. Jain succeeds Amit Choudhary, who is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. He will report to Srinivas Pallia and will continue to be a member of Wipro’s Executive Committee.
Toby Jenner
Present: Global president, GroupM Clients, GroupM
GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, today announced the appointment of Toby Jenner as Global President, GroupM Clients. Jenner will assume responsibility for leading GroupM’s global proposition and go to market strategy as well as its growth, marketing, and communications teams and functions.
Jenner will continue to oversee Wavemaker alongside his expanded remit. He has driven growth and managed operations at GroupM agencies MediaCom and Wavemaker, working across local, regional, and global roles in markets such as Australia, Singapore, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
Kartik Gupta
Previous: Chief financial officer, ANI Technologies
Kartik Gupta moves on from ANI Technologies. He has worked at Procter & Gamble.
Bikramjit Chaudhuri
Previous: Global head of data science and advanced analytics, Datamatics Group of Companies
Present: Chief of measurement science and analytics, BARC India
BARC India appoints Bikramjit Chaudhuri in a new role. Prior to Datamatics, Bikram has held multiple leadership roles, and has led large teams of senior talent across levels at KPMG, Nielsen and ZS Associates.
Menaka Menon
Previous: National strategy head, DDB Mudra Group
Present: President and managing partner - growth and strategy, DDB Mudra, South
DDB Mudra elevates Menaka Menon in a new role. She has worked across Enterprise Nexus, FCB Ulka, JWT, BIG 92.7 FM, UTV, Leo Burnett Orchard and Pensaar Design.
Mukesh Ghuraiya
Previous: Chief marketing officer, Modi Naturals
Mukesh Ghuraiya has moved on from his position. He has worked across Bloomberg TV India, Network18, Lava International, Rado Watch and Philips.
Atul Pai
Previous: Vice president and general manager BA India, Honeywell
Present: Managing director, Honeywell
Honeywell has elevated Atul Pai to a newer role. He has worked across Thermax and Cruise Controls.
Shashi Ranjan
Previous: President and country head, Sebamed India
Present: Managing director, Danone India
Danone India appoints Shashi Ranjan in a new role. He has worked across IBM, McKinsey & Company, and Johnson & Johnson.
Rita Verma
Previous: Head HR - DDB Mudra Group and Interbrand India, Leading - Diversity and Inclusion
Present: Chief talent officer, Omnicom Media Group
Omnicom Media Group has appointed Rita Verma in a new role. She has worked across market solutions, Career Graph and Willis Towers Watson earlier Watson Wyatt Pvt Ltd.
Sanjay Trehan
Previous: Business head- digital content and syndication, HT Media
Present: Advisor, IMAGO
Global content visual provider IMAGO has appointed Sanjay Trehan in a new role. He has worked across Jaldi.com, Times Internet, NDTV, Microsoft, and is also an advisor to EssentiallySports, Digital & New Media Consulting, AdPushup, PwC India and YuktaMedia.
Hetarth Patel
Previous: Vice president - MEA and managing director, UAE, WebEngage
Present: Vice president - growth markets (MEA, Americas, APAC), WebEngage
WebEngage elevates Hetarth Patel in a new role. He has worked across Idea Cellular, Comverse, Telenity and Oracle.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy