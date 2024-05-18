            

      Shweta Jain joins The Leela Group as the chief marketing and sales officer

      Previously, Shweta Jain was the Chief business development officer: Luxury Reserve and Craft – India and South Asia at Diageo.

      By  Storyboard18May 18, 2024 3:37 PM
      Shweta Jain joins The Leela Group as the chief marketing and sales officer
      Shweta Jain has also worked in companies like ShopsClues, Pernod Ricard India, Ogilvy, McCann Worldgroup, Gillette India, Rediffusion DY&R.

      Shweta Jain has joined hospitality major The Leela Group as chief marketing and sales officer. Jain was the chief business development officer: Luxury Reserve and Craft – India and South Asia at Diageo.

      Jain who is also a member Board of Directors, Nao Spirits and Beverages Private Ltd, was with Diageo for over six years working across teams. Prior to Diageo, she was the head of marketing at William Grant & Sons. Jain has also worked in companies like ShopsClues, Pernod Ricard India, Ogilvy, McCann Worldgroup, Gillette India, Rediffusion DY&R.

      Headquartered in Mumbai, the Leela brand today, is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates twelve award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Mumbai, Gandhinagar and Kovalam and Ashtamudi in Kerala.

      The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World’s Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World’s Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. In 2023, the brand was once again featured in the top 3 World’s Best Hotel Brands. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.


      First Published on May 18, 2024 3:16 PM

