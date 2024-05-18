Tata Technologies' Santosh Singh: Work-life balance is enjoying what I do during work and after work

For Santosh Singh, executive vice president and global head- marketing and BE, Tata Technologies, weekends are a means for him to relax, recharge and bounce back. He stated, "I usually start my day with a morning walk and make sure that the entire family has breakfast, lunch, and dinner together over the weekend. We go out for lunch over the weekend/s, and I spend the afternoons working on sharpening my saw–gen AI for marketing, new areas of growth for engineering companies, etc. Sunday afternoons are all about planning for the week ahead."

Excerpts:

What aspect of your work inspires you?

The most inspiring aspect of my work is witnessing the tangible impact our innovations have on the world and crafting the story on how we are engineering a better world for everyone. At Tata Technologies, we are not just engineering products; we are engineering solutions that make the world safer, cleaner, and more sustainable and deliver great value to our stakeholders including our customers, our people, and our key communities. Knowing that our efforts contribute to a better future for everyone motivates me every day to work towards building a brand that talent wants to work for, customers want to collaborate with, and investors want to invest in.

How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

To me, work-life balance means enjoying what I do during work and after work. As we are in the midst of an organisational transformation journey, a lot of my efforts are aligned with accelerating the business excellence and marketing transformation which covers all of the weekdays and parts of the weekend also. However, I take out some time every day for my walks which are a great time for reflection as well as play with kids before I wind up the day. Over the weekend, I specifically take out time for OTT and some Formula 1 racing, not that the season is on.

How does your weekend look like?

Weekends are a blend of relaxation and recharging. I usually start my day with a morning walk and make sure that the entire family has breakfast, lunch, and dinner together over the weekend. We go out for lunch over the weekend/s, and I spend the afternoons working on sharpening my saw–gen AI for marketing, new areas of growth for engineering companies, etc. Sunday afternoons are all about planning for the week ahead.

Please list some of your favourite pastimes/ hobbies.

I love going for long walks in the morning and evening and find it to be an excellent way to clear my mind and stay fit. I love spending time watching races and reading about the new developments that each of the team/s are bringing on.

What brands and tech gadgets are you currently obsessed with?

On the gadget front, I am quite taken with the latest wearables like the Apple Watch Ultra, which offers incredible health tracking and connectivity features.

Are you binge-watching any content these days? If so, which one(s) and where (platform), and the lessons you have learned from it/them?