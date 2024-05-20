            

      CII elects ITC's chairman and MD Sanjiv Puri as the president

      Sanjiv Puri succeeds the chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, R Dinesh, as CII's president.

      Sanjiv Puri, who started his innings at ITC in 1986, has over a period held various roles in different capacities.

      ITC's chairman and managing director, Sanjiv Puri has been elected as the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Puri succeeds the chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, R Dinesh. The CII announced the new elected office bearers for the year 2024-25 during the meeting of the National Council.

      Rajiv Memani, who is the chairman of Ernst & Young's India branch, has been elected as the president - designate, and R Mukundan takes up the role of a vice-president of CII. Mukundan is the managing director and CEO of Tata Chemicals Limited and has a career spanning 33 years with the Tata Group.

      The newly elected office bearers of CII for 2024-25 are set to steer the organisation with their extensive expertise and leadership, continuing to advance the industry’s interests and contribute to the economic growth of India.

      Puri started his innings at ITC in 1986. During his career of over three decades at ITC and its subsidiaries, he has held several business leadership positions and also handled a wide range of responsibilities in manufacturing, operations and information & digital technology. He is currently the Chairman & Managing Director of ITC Limited.

      Puri was appointed as a Wholetime Director on the Board of ITC with effect from December 6, 2015, Chief Executive Officer in February 2017 and re-designated as the Managing Director in May 2018. He was appointed as the Chairman effective May 13, 2019. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and the Wharton School of Business, USA.


