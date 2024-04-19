The Good Glamm Group's Sukhleen Aneja to step down

Sukhleen Aneja, who leads The Good Glamm Group's Good Brand Co as the chief executive officer, will be stepping down from her position in July.

The Good Glamm Group, that has decided not to appoint a new CEO, has announced Ketan Bhatia and Ankita Bhardwaj, as group brand director and director of brand and marketing, respectively. They will lead the brand's business operations in collaboration with Darpan Sanghvi, group founder and chief executive, as per media reports.

“I'm grateful to Darpan and our Board for believing in me and giving me the chance to be the first professional CEO to lead the Brands business at Good Glamm Group. It was my first taste of entrepreneurship, focusing on D2C and marketplace first businesses. I'm happy to see that my journey at Good Glamm Group is ending on a high note. Over the past 2.5 years, we've built a strong foundation, completed our fundraising and are now on track to become profitable and get ready for that IPO," stated Aneja.

"I want to thank Sukhleen for her amazing leadership as CEO of our Brands division. She did a great job building a strong line-up of products for our future growth. I wish her the best in her new journey, with her dedication to brand building, I eagerly anticipate her next chapter of growth.” - Darpan Sanghvi, group founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group.

Aneja, who joined the company in 2021, started her career at Unilever, and went on to work across Reckitt Benckiser (RB) and L'Oréal.

As the chief marketing officer of RB hygiene for South Asia, she was responsible for strategic and operational management of end to end marketing with full P&L responsibility. The brand portfolio in South Asia includes global brands like Lysol, Harpic, Vanish etc.