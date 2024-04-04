Maruti Suzuki crosses 30 million production milestone, fastest among Suzuki's facilities

Maruti Suzuki India reached a significant milestone by producing more than 30 million vehicles across its manufacturing plants located in Gurugram, Manesar (Haryana), and Hansalpur (Gujarat).

Maruti Suzuki stated that this accomplishment positions its Indian operations as the quickest among all Suzuki production bases to achieve this milestone, accomplishing it within 40 years and 4 months since production commenced in December 1983.

In a company statement, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, expressed gratitude to the customers for their consistent trust in the company's products since manufacturing commenced in 1983. Takeuchi affirmed the company's dedication to 'Make in India' and emphasised the ongoing reinforcement of operations within the country to serve both domestic and global markets. Additionally, Takeuchi highlighted Maruti Suzuki's substantial contribution of nearly 40 percent to India's total vehicle exports.

The company said that it commenced exporting operations in 1987 and currently accounts for approximately 40 percent of India's total vehicle exports.

The manufacturing facilities located in Haryana have produced more than 26.8 million vehicles for the company, while Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MSIL, has manufactured over 3.2 million vehicles.

Notably, the legendary Maruti 800, which ignited a mobility revolution in the nation, played a substantial role in achieving this milestone with more than 2.9 million units. Other key contributors encompass popular models like the Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, Wagon R, Dzire, Omni, Baleno, Eeco, Brezza, and Ertiga.

Takeuchi elaborated, expressing that India currently stands as the world's third-largest passenger vehicle market, with promising growth prospects ahead.