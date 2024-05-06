Zee Media CEO Abhay Ojha moves on, Dr Idris Loya takes over

Effective May 4, Abhay Ojha, Chief Executive Officer of Zee Media Corporation Ltd, has stepped down from his position. The company officially communicated Ojha's departure to its leadership team via email on May 4 afternoon. The email sent to employees also notified Dr Idris Loya taking over from Ojha.
Ojha began his journey with Zee Media in February 2023 as the Chief Business Officer and P&L Head of cluster 3, later rising to the CEO role in May 2023.
Prior to his tenure at Zee Media, Ojha held positions at organisations such as Star TV, Shop CJ, ZEEL, IndusInd Media, Turner, and HUL.
Dr. Idris Loya, assuming the interim CEO position, previously served as the Group Chief Technology Innovation Officer at Essel Group. Dr Loya has previously worked with companies like Sony Electronics (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, Samtek Semicon Devices, New Delhi Liaison Office, Conimp Business Consulting, Navtech Pte. Ltd. / Jwlrai Pte. Ltd and also taught at educational institutes like Disha Institute of Management of Technology, Raipur and National Institute of Technology at Raipur.