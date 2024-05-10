Pocket FM unveils a tribute video celebrating Mother's Day

As Mother's Day approaches, audio series platform Pocket FM unveils a tribute video celebrating the cherished bond between its employees and their mothers. This video brings back the mother-kid moments and reflects the heartfelt connections every employee has with their mothers.

The video captures candid moments and heart-to-heart conversations, offering a glimpse into the impact that these remarkable women have had on their children.

"Mothers are the ultimate storytellers, weaving narratives of love, resilience, and unwavering support. At Pocket FM, we understand the significance of family and the profound influence of mothers in shaping our lives," said Vineet Singh, Head - Branding and Communications at Pocket FM. "Through this tribute video, we aim to express our gratitude and appreciation for the unwavering love, support, and guidance that our mothers provide each day."

The video features employees from diverse backgrounds, each sharing their pictures with their mothers. From nostalgic childhood memories to words of gratitude and admiration, the video encapsulates the essence of Mother's Day, celebrating the enduring bond between mothers and their children.