Cheil India Launches ‘World On My Watch’ campaign for Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series

      By  Storyboard18May 16, 2024 3:23 PM
      The Galaxy Watch6 series distinguishes itself with its robust LTE connectivity, enabling users to stay connected even without their smartphones. The Galaxy Watch6 series provides health and wellness as priority, offering advanced features like blood pressure tracking and ECG monitoring, highlighted the company.

      Cheil India has launched a new campaign for Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series that aims to inspire users to enter a new era of connectivity, productivity, and well-being. The campaign, named ‘World On My Watch’, emphasises on the versatility of Galaxy Watch6 series as a reliable companion that helps users accomplish a variety of tasks in their daily routine like managing hectic schedules, tracking health and wellness, and even entertainment, stated the agency.

      "Galaxy Watch6 series offers unparalleled convenience and connectivity like never before. Through the latest campaign, we decided to do something different and adopted a benefit-first approach. With LTE integration, users break free from the confines of their smartphones, embracing the liberty to manage essential features directly from their wrists,” said Aditya Babbar, vice president, MX Business, Samsung India.

      The film also highlights wide-ranging capabilities of Galaxy Watch6 series including navigating through urban landscapes, facilitating digital transactions and streaming content.

      "The film elegantly demonstrates how technology can seamlessly become part of our everyday lives, enhancing convenience, productivity, and well-being. This blend of connectivity, health tracking, and entertainment makes it a perfect pick," said Vikash Chemjong, chief creative officer at Cheil India.


