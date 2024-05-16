            

      Samsung takes a jab at Apple; capitalizes on controversial iPad Pro ad

      The tone deaf ad drew flak from celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Hugh Grant.

      By  Storyboard18May 16, 2024 1:56 PM
      Samsung takes a jab at Apple; capitalizes on controversial iPad Pro ad
      The Apple ad drew a lot of attention as it showed various creative tools being crushed by a hydraulic press. (left) In the 43-second ad. Samsung’s message is “Creativity cannot be crushed”. (right)

      Samsung has a history of taking jabs to target Apple. It is now capitalizing on the controversial iPad Pro ad as well. The Apple ad drew a lot of attention as it showed various creative tools being crushed by a hydraulic press.

      images.storyboard18.com

      The idea was to showcase versatility and creative capabilities of the iPad Pro. However, Apple’s Crushed ad got a lot of flak; it was interpreted as a metaphor for the suppression of creativity by technology. Apple eventually apologized, with an exec saying it “missed the mark.”

      Samsung has a lot to say in the 43-second ad. Samsung’s message is “Creativity cannot be crushed”. The ad shows a woman walking through the destruction Apple’s hydraulic crush left behind. Amidst the rubble, she picks up a crushed guitar and starts strumming. The camera then pans to show that she’s reading musical notes on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Samsung conveys the message that while instruments may be crushed, creativity cannot be.

      Internet was quick to react. Communications consultant Karthik Srinivasan applauded Samsung's ad in a LinkedIn post.

      images.storyboard18.com

      The tone deaf ad drew flak from celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Hugh Grant.


      Tags
      First Published on May 16, 2024 1:39 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Asian Paints Ultima Protek celebrates Kerala’s cultural heritage with ‘Reflections of Kerala’ light installation

      Asian Paints Ultima Protek celebrates Kerala’s cultural heritage with ‘Reflections of Kerala’ light installation

      Advertising

      Cheil India Launches ‘World On My Watch’ campaign for Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series

      Cheil India Launches ‘World On My Watch’ campaign for Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series

      Advertising

      myTrident's Neha Gupta Bector on partnering with Kareen Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore

      myTrident's Neha Gupta Bector on partnering with Kareen Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore

      Advertising

      When a taboo topic is given the shape of an art, then it becomes acceptable: FCB India’s Anusheela Saha

      When a taboo topic is given the shape of an art, then it becomes acceptable: FCB India’s Anusheela Saha

      Advertising

      Spice Money launches VIP Program to scale up its network of 14 lakh rural merchants

      Spice Money launches VIP Program to scale up its network of 14 lakh rural merchants

      Advertising

      Titan Raga launches ‘Beautiful Together’ featuring Alia Bhatt

      Titan Raga launches ‘Beautiful Together’ featuring Alia Bhatt

      Advertising

      Disney+ Hotstar collaborates with Kartik Aaryan for 'Free For All, Har Match Har Ball'

      Disney+ Hotstar collaborates with Kartik Aaryan for 'Free For All, Har Match Har Ball'