myTrident's Neha Gupta Bector on partnering with Kareen Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore

When the concept for the “Dancing Queens” campaign emerged, myTrident, a brand specializing in luxurious and premium home décor collections immediately recognized the potential in bringing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore together. “The combination promised to create an unprecedented impact. Both actresses bring a unique blend of charm and sophistication, reminiscent of the Pataudi legacy, says Neha Gupta Bector, Chairperson, myTrident.

In a chat with Storyboard19, Bector discusses the genesis of the campaign, media mix, growth trajectory and more.

Edited excerpts:

Take us through the genesis of the campaign. Why did the brand choose this specific collaboration with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore?

The "Dancing Queens" campaign was conceived with a vision to blend elegance and timeless appeal. Choosing Kareena Kapoor Khan as our brand ambassador was an obvious decision. She perfectly represents our target audience, embodying the role of a fantastic homemaker with effortless elegance. Her persona aligns seamlessly with our brand values.

The decision was instantaneous once we reviewed the script. We knew this collaboration would encapsulate the beauty of a joyful home across generations, capturing the essence of elegance and grandeur. "Dancing Queens" celebrates this unity and the shared joy, reflecting the magnanimity that both Kareena and Sharmila ji bring to the screen. Thus, the campaign evolved into a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary grace, resonating with audiences across all age groups.

What were some key consumer insights that the brand leveraged while making the campaign?

In developing the campaign, we focused on several key consumer insights. The first consideration that was kept in mind was that our target audience is women aged 25 to 65, who possess a strong desire to create beautiful homes. Additionally, it was noted that a significant number of men are also involved in home décor decisions. This demographic insight influenced the selection of our brand ambassadors and the choice of products showcased in the campaign.

Moreover, it was pertinent that the campaign emphasized our brand's core values of quality and premiumness. We wanted to highlight the design thinking behind our products and collections, characterized by elegance and sophistication. These attributes guided the overall creative direction and execution.

What are some interesting marketing trends that you are observing?

We’ve been observing several interesting marketing trends recently. Firstly, online marketing and e-commerce have become significant, with a large chunk of consumers shopping online. The growth of quick commerce has been particularly surprising, evolving rapidly and impacting various product categories, including home décor.

In terms of consumer preferences, India continues to favor prints over the solids and pastels popular in Western markets. Additionally, there is a growing awareness among consumers regarding product attributes. For example, in the category of bedsheets, consumers now seek higher thread counts, such as 400 or even 600, and they are knowledgeable about these specifications. Similarly, in towels, buyers are well-informed about size and GSM (grams per square meter), understanding the functional differences between lighter and heavier GSM options. This indicates a rising trend in consumer education, with people making more informed purchase decisions.

The distribution channels have also expanded beyond traditional mom-and-pop shops. Seasonal demand, particularly for winter products in the Northern and North-Eastern regions, remains a significant factor, with blankets being a mature and essential market segment. These trends highlight the dynamic nature of consumer behavior and the importance of adapting marketing strategies accordingly.

Who is Trident’s ideal TG? Where is the business coming from the most?

Trident's ideal target demographic encompasses women aged 25 to 65, who seek to cultivate an aura of refined elegance within their surroundings. Notably, our market analysis reveals an intriguing dynamic wherein a significant portion of our consumer base comprises men, thereby expanding our reach beyond conventional boundaries.

Presently, our market share reflects a robust presence, indicative of our brand's resonance within the industry. Our business derives substantial traction from diverse regions and demographics, with particular emphasis on areas where a discerning appreciation for quality and sophistication prevails. This strategic approach ensures that Trident maintains a strong foothold across various markets, catering to the refined tastes of our diverse clientele.

What’s myTrident’s media mix?

Our marketing and advertising mix include a diverse range of mediums of print, outdoor, digital, and television advertising on news and GEC channels. We have also incorporated in-theater advertising, which aligns with the nature of our content, it fits best in that large-scheme format. Specifically, this year, we will emphasize on ATL. Our television campaigns will be strategically scheduled during World Cup slots and popular GEC programs.

On the digital front, our emphasis remains steadfast, with a continued heavy investment in online advertising. This will be complemented by an extensive below-the-line (BTL) strategy, including outdoor hoardings, in-shop activations, and storefront branding. Our 360-degree approach extends to print media as well, with a substantial investment in print advertising.

Furthermore, we are strategically aligning with blockbuster releases to amplify our brand presence, leveraging the synergy between our content and the larger cinematic landscape. Through this holistic approach, encompassing both traditional and contemporary mediums, we aim to create a lasting impression on consumers' minds, despite our limited resources.

Take us through myTrident’s growth trajectory.

myTrident embarked on its journey in 2017, offering just two products: bed sheets and bath linens. At that time, the domestic market was evolving and our focus was also building. Since 2017, we have taken gradual steps to establish our presence in the home furnishings sector. We now offer a wide range of products, including comforters, rugs, pillows, cushions, and blankets.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a significant shift in consumer behavior, with more people investing in their homes, a well-furnished home enhances the overall atmosphere and happiness, which aligns perfectly with our ethos of providing high-quality products at affordable prices, akin to IKEA. This commitment has resonated with our customers, driving our growth and acceptance in the market.

Currently, myTrident products are available in about 5,000 outlets, and we aim to double this number to 10,000 within the next three years. We have a strong presence in major retail chains like Shopper’s Stop, Reliance, D-mart, and Lulus, among others. Additionally, we are prominent in the e-commerce space, being the number one brand on BlinkIt and the top national brand on Myntra. Our presence on Amazon is substantial, and we are expanding to platforms like Ajio and Nykaa. We also cater to a large corporate gifting segment and supply towels to a majority of hotels across the country.