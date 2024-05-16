Asian Paints Ultima Protek celebrates Kerala’s cultural heritage with ‘Reflections of Kerala’ light installation

Asian Paints, India's paint and décor company known presents ‘Reflections of Kerala’—a beautiful light installation. Created in collaboration with XXL Collective from the St+art India family, this artistic piece honours Kerala’s vibrant culture. The installation is inspired by the special-edition ‘Inspired By Kerala’ packaging of Apex Ultima Protek, Asian Paints’ ultra-durable luxury exterior paint. Standing tall at 12 feet, the installation has been set up at Lulu Mall, Kochi.

The luxury exterior paint has been widely accepted in Kerala homes because of its protective qualities and durability, especially in extreme weather conditions, stated the company.

Its packaging pays tribute to Kerala, capturing its rich culture, traditions and art forms. ‘Reflections of Kerala’ installation continues this tribute.

The installation combines intricate cutout panels with spectacular lighting, highlighted the company. Each cutout represents different cultural elements of Kerala's heritage. Strategically placed lighting behind the cutout project its designs onto surrounding surfaces, casting shadows.

The installation showcases classical art forms such as Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Theyyam, and Kalaripayattu to iconic symbols such as Kerala’s serene backwaters and vibrant wildlife. It showcases intricate woodwork and gabled roofs seen in temples, mosques, and native homes of Kerala.