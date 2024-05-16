When a taboo topic is given the shape of an art, then it becomes acceptable: FCB India’s Anusheela Saha

It was in the year 1970 when Durex first got into advertising globally. Fast forward to 2010, they were acquired by Reckitt Benckiser, and since then, most of the advertising campaigns from the brand have been known to highlight sexual wellness and a healthy sex life.

On May 13, Durex launched a campaign on Durex Lubes, #ExplorersWanted, where human anatomy was used as a bodyscape. As Anusheela Saha, national creative director and head of design, FCB India, explained, “A lot of Durex consumers did not know what Lubes were. Hence, the market penetration of Lubes has always been very minimal. Lubes are a product for a specific need, but we just wanted to explore Lubes in a new way, maybe as a tool for foreplay or as a tool to spice it up for couples’ sex life.”

Saha talks about the #ExplorersWanted campaign, marketing the brand, and more.

Edited Excerpts

Could you explain the genesis of the campaign?

When we got the brief, we came across a very interesting data point. We got to know two things. About 70 percent of the Indian married couples were open to experimentation in their sex lives.

And that's when we came upon the term ‘Explore’. How do we explore what's already there? The moment I heard ‘Explore’, John Mayer's song was going on in my head, which said, ‘Your body is my wonderland’. And from exploration, we actually came to the landscape.

The song itself lends itself to such gorgeous imagery, of exploration between a couple and therefore takes lovemaking to a different kind of exploration. And that's what we wanted to do with Lubes. So, ‘Wonderland’, which John Mayer calls, became ‘Bodyscapes’.

We actually thought of using human anatomy as bodyscapes and almost like how we would explore things. And, when we are going on vacation, we have favorite spots to visit. For example, Cape Town, Kyoto and all these amazing vacation spots were given amazing names.

So, Kyoto actually became K Y O T O E. You know, and Cape Town became NAPE TOWN. The Czech Republic became the CHEST REPUBLIC. It was quite an exploratory trip that we had when we were doing the creative and hats off to the brand team for actually buying a concept like this, Because, whoever's seeing the work, they're all saying, ‘This is so unlike the regular work on Durex’. This is because, from the beginning, it was thought of as pieces of art and it is almost a surreal journey into lovemaking and foreplay.

Therefore the hashtag ‘ExplorersWanted’.

Could you explain the media mix and marketing mix for the campaign?

This product has a very limited market penetration. There are only very few people who would have heard or who would have known the existence of Lubes as a product.

Therefore, the media mix that we went with was specifically digital, and not meant for television. And when we kind of came up with the main idea of ‘Bodyscapes’ and ‘Explorers Wanted’, what we actually thought could be an interesting way of looking at it and to give it a different kind of breadth was to look at travel influencers.

That's when we approached Savi and Vid (@bruisedpassports). We also approached Daizy and Ankit (@the.vogue.vanity). Then there was Saloni Chopra and Rahul Bhattacharya (@unplannedby) and they are well known travel influencers with great following. We gave them the brief that if you were to go on a vacation and you were to go and explore your favorite spot, how would you do it?

Therefore, we launched teaser campaigns, which actually have the couple probing the audience to guess what could be a favorite spot. Somebody says, Cape Town and in the next one, Nape Town bit of the edit of the film plays.

We are living in a very polarised environment where anything or everything pertaining to crucial subjects receives backlash or criticism. Were there any sort of inhibitions or challenges during the making of this campaign?

There were no inhibitions. The brand team was fabulous for picking up such a subject and giving it to us. There was almost a free hand to do a lot with the filmmaking, because this is filmmaking at its very granular best.

What we did face a little bit of a challenge was with the strict guidelines put down by Meta. Hence, we had to put it in the guardrail and yet make bodyscapes work. So, that was very tricky because partial nudity or nudity on Meta is not kind of permitted.

So, how we could play the game was tricky. But, as you can see, the campaign is very much live on Instagram and is getting lots of love. So, we managed to kind of go past it in a different way.

Let's be honest. The word ‘Sex’ is still considered a taboo in India. From your observation, how have discussions around this subject improved in India?

Whether it is India or abroad, sex will always be considered a taboo topic.

In some places, it will be given a little bit more leeway. In more conservative countries like India, it will be a lot more restrictive. But, when we approach a brand like Durex, we know what is the purpose of the brand to exist. And, we actually have to keep these things in mind.

So we went ahead with an idea, which we knew that a lot of people may say, ‘Oh my God, it was just too bold.’ ‘Oh my God, did they really have to go through this route?’ ‘Was there no other way to do a Lubes commercial?’ But we believed in an idea and we actually treated lovemaking like a piece of art.

So, when you treat something, which is taboo and give it that breadth in the form of a piece of art, then it becomes very acceptable because when we put the lens of art, then society seems to be a bit more acceptable to a lot of things because it's art.

In no way, you would see anything cringeworthy in the piece of work. It's just so liberating to see it as a canvas of art actually.

Since when has FCB India been handling the mandate of Durex?

We don't work on Durex as a brand. This was actually a one off project. But, it's just that they were kind of struggling to crack something on Lubes for quite some time. And they had heard of the kind of work that we do.