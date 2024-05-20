Bata rolls out 'Try and Fly' campaign featuring 9 to 9 collection

Ahead of the bustling Summer Holiday Season, fuelled by a surge in demand for travel, Bata India unveils their latest 9 to 9 collection. A perfect amalgamation of Europe inspired fashion and timeless comfort that will urge consumers to visit the stores and try out the fresh styles.

Every participant will win assured prizes, lucky winners every week will get an all expense paid trip to Goa and bumper prize winners stand a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to international holiday destinations.

Speaking on the campaign, Badri Beriwal, chief strategy and business development officer, Bata India, said, “At Bata India, we believe in bringing the best of styles to our consumers, this holiday season, we have packed our latest collection with a unique offering of ‘Try and Fly.’ We are confident that our customers are going to be delighted by the launch of the latest Europe inspired styles at our stores and on Bata.com. With this proposition, we want to give everyone a chance to fly to their dream destination.”

Speaking on the collaboration, EaseMyTrip Spokesperson, Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder EaseMyTrip said, “We are excited to partner with Bata India for the ‘Try and Fly’ campaign. This partnership brings together the joy of trying on stylish footwear and the thrill of winning international trips. Travel is about experiences, and this campaign brings the joy of exploration right to the store. We are thrilled to be a part of this remarkable initiative and look forward to seeing the excitement it brings to travellers nationwide."

The ‘9 to 9’ collection features a range of fashionable and all-occasion footwear.