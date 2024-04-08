Gangu Ramsay, one of the seven Ramsay Brothers passes away at 83

Gangu Ramsay, cinematographer, filmmaker, and one of the seven Ramsay Brothers has passed away at the age of 83. Ramsay was known for producing horror films like ‘Purani Haveli’ and ‘Tehkhana’.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Ramsay Brothers—originally known as Ramsinghani—began to make a string of B-grade films in the horror genre. The films, which highlighted vampires, werewolves, zombies, etc became popular for showcasing a mix of horror and erotica.

Gangu had also worked in television, with shows such as "The Zee Horror Show", "Saturday Suspense", "X Zone" and "Nagin" to his credit, as stated by a CNBC-TV18 report.

Some of his other films that he produced include Veerana, Bandh Darwaza, Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche.

In the book ‘In A Cult of Their Own: Bollywood Beyond Box Office’, writer Amborish Roychoudhury explained how each and every aspect of filmmaking was handled by the Ramsay brothers, highlighted an ET report.