Unacademy’s former CMO Karan Shroff sets up LightFury Games

Karan Shroff, who led Unacademy as partner and chief marketing officer, has started LightFury Games and will lead the gaming startup as co-founder and chief executive officer. Shroff said LightFury Games will be building high quality cutting edge AAA game titles out of India.

Shroff joined the edtech player Unacademy as Vice President of Marketing and in 2020 was elevated to CMO. Under his tenure as CMO, Unacademy had cracked large cricket-led properties including the IPL and signed on Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni as brand ambassadors. Unacademy was an official sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2021, but in 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Saudi Tourism would replace Unacademy as an official partner or sponsor of the IPL. He quit the edtech major in 2022.