Protium launches #LetsGetFinanciallyLiterate campaign during financial literacy month

Protium, a tech-driven startup that takes a risk-focused approach to aid MSMEs and consumers, announces the launch of its #LetsGetFinanciallyLiterate campaign during Financial Literacy Month. Protium aims to demystify the complexities of lending processes and foster informed decision-making within the MSME community.

MSMEs contribute significantly to India's economy, accounting for 30% of the country's GDP, 48% of total exports, and employing approximately 40% of the total workforce. However, despite their pivotal role, many MSMEs face challenges due to a lack of financial literacy, hindering their ability to access funding and grow sustainably.

Understanding the pivotal role MSME plays in bolstering the national economy, Protium aims to address the pervasive lack of familiarity with essential financial concepts that often hinder entrepreneurs from accessing the resources they need to thrive.

Amit Garg, Partner at Protium said "In a market where change is constant and policies evolve rapidly, it's imperative that we support mid and small-sized businesses in every possible way. Empowering MSMEs with financial literacy isn't just about driving economic growth; it's about nurturing resilience and unleashing their true potential. In line with this commitment, our #LetsGetFinanciallyLiterate campaign stands as a beacon, offering practical knowledge and support to MSMEs".

To kickstart this initiative, Protium has been revamping its daily blogs to provide educational content focused on fundamental financial principles. Additionally, the company conducted a comprehensive survey revealing widespread gaps in financial literacy among MSMEs. This insight serves as the foundation for the campaign's educational content.

Protium is producing a series of educational videos featuring insights from its partners on key financial topics. These videos aim to provide deeper understanding and practical guidance.