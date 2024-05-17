CEAT unveils transformed TATA IPL strategic timeout board aligning with new campaign

CEAT announced a significant shift in its communication identity and strategy. This transformation seeks to resonate with the changing lifestyles and preferences of the contemporary consumers who are increasingly embracing travel, exploration, and adventure.

The new strategy positions CEAT as the ideal companion for exploration. This approach aligns with the shift being witnessed towards all-terrain vehicles and high-performance off-road bikes, as well as the growing interest in travel and discovery.

As part of the newly launched campaign, CEAT has leveraged its decade long association with TATA IPL Strategic Timeout to deliver its brand message. The CEAT Strategic Timeout board has been transformed in line with the new positioning and will continue to remain so throughout this TATA IPL season. The board colours changed from the traditional blue to integrate the campaign colours along with an interactive QR code that sparked curiosity inviting consumers to scan the code and unlock the next step.

Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO of CEAT Limited, commented on the strategic evolution, saying, “CEAT’s transformation underscores our dedication to staying in tune with the aspirations of our consumers. Our new brand communication emphasizes our support for the explorer mindset of discovering hidden gems which are accessible during their travels. This move represents our ongoing commitment to exceeding consumer expectations and delivering high-quality products that inspire confidence in every journey, whether on road or off road.”

Lakshmi Narayanan B, CMO of CEAT Limited, elaborated on the campaign’s direction: “Our new approach incorporates partnerships with prominent travel influencers to showcase the versatility and durability of our tyres in various unexplored yet accessible locales. This series of two-part campaigns is not just a visual treat, but also ignites intrigue and curiosity among our consumers through the novel interactive QR element embedded in the ads. Our high-performance products have been crafted for the curious enabling their passion for adventure and discovery.”