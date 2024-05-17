boAt partners with Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Kabir Khan & Guneet Monga for Airdopes 800 launch campaign

boAt, a brand in the consumer electronics market, has announced a collaboration with some of the filmmakers – Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Kabir Khan, and Guneet Monga. This collaboration marks the launch of boAt's latest innovation, Airdopes 800, a product powered by Dolby Audio.

Each filmmaker will contribute a distinctive narrative, sharing their personal encounters with the Airdopes 800 and how it enhances their creative process, stated the company.

“We are thrilled to partner with these incredible filmmakers for the launch of the Airdopes 800,” said Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO at boAt. “Their expertise in storytelling impeccably complements the Airdopes 800's ability to transport listeners into the heart of the action. We believe this collaboration will resonate deeply with movie lovers and audiophiles alike.”

boAt and the filmmakers will collaborate on content that explores the intersection of film and audio.