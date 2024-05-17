            

      Apparel Group partners with Myntra to expand Victoria's Secret's presence in India

      Through this strategic partnership, Victoria's Secret will bolster their presence on Myntra.

      By  Storyboard18May 17, 2024 3:29 PM
      Apparel Group partners with Myntra to expand Victoria's Secret's presence in India
      Victoria’s Secret will cover segments like lingerie, lounge wear, personal care products, bags and wallets. (Image source: Facebook)

      Apparel Group, a global fashion and lifestyle conglomerate, has partnered with Myntra to expand the presence of Victoria's Secret in India.

      Through this strategic partnership, Victoria's Secret will bolster their presence on Myntra.

      Victoria’s Secret will cover segments like lingerie, lounge wear, personal care products, bags and wallets.

      Commenting on the partnership with Myntra, Tushar Ved, president of Apparel Group India, added “Partnerships are key to unlocking new opportunities and achieving greater success. By joining forces with Myntra, we can leverage their expertise in e-commerce and digital marketing to enhance our virtual presence in India and offer customers an unparalleled shopping experience.”

      Speaking on the partnership, Venu Nair, CXO - strategic partnerships & omnichannel, Myntra, said, "We are thrilled to onboard Victoria's Secret onto our platform. This collaboration not only signifies a strategic step in expanding our brand portfolio but also highlights the synergistic alliance between Myntra and the Apparel Group. By leveraging Myntra's robust e-commerce ecosystem and digital marketing prowess, coupled with Apparel Group's commitment to global fashion, we are poised to redefine the Indian fashion landscape. This association not only strengthens our foothold in the market but also reinforces our dedication to offering our customers an unparalleled shopping experience. Together, we are committed to bringing forth a diverse array of high-quality, innovative fashion choices, ensuring that every individual can express themselves authentically through their style.”


      Tags
      First Published on May 17, 2024 3:29 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Online sales of innerwear grows by over 80 percent in FY24: Unicommerce

      Online sales of innerwear grows by over 80 percent in FY24: Unicommerce

      Brand Marketing

      Mankind Pharma launches campaign on the occasion of World Hypertension Day

      Mankind Pharma launches campaign on the occasion of World Hypertension Day

      Brand Marketing

      Swiggy Instamart to deliver aerators in 10 minutes amid ongoing water crisis in Bangalore

      Swiggy Instamart to deliver aerators in 10 minutes amid ongoing water crisis in Bangalore

      Brand Marketing

      boAt partners with Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Kabir Khan & Guneet Monga for Airdopes 800 launch campaign

      boAt partners with Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Kabir Khan & Guneet Monga for Airdopes 800 launch campaign

      Brand Marketing

      Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18’s AI Alliance comes to the National Capital Region on May 17th, Friday

      Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18’s AI Alliance comes to the National Capital Region on May 17th, Friday

      Brand Marketing

      After Hong Kong and Singapore, Nepal bans MDH, Everest

      After Hong Kong and Singapore, Nepal bans MDH, Everest

      Brand Marketing

      Ipsos acquires market research platform Crownit

      Ipsos acquires market research platform Crownit