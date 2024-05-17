Apparel Group partners with Myntra to expand Victoria's Secret's presence in India

Commenting on the partnership with Myntra, Tushar Ved, president of Apparel Group India, added “Partnerships are key to unlocking new opportunities and achieving greater success. By joining forces with Myntra, we can leverage their expertise in e-commerce and digital marketing to enhance our virtual presence in India and offer customers an unparalleled shopping experience.”

Speaking on the partnership, Venu Nair, CXO - strategic partnerships & omnichannel, Myntra, said, "We are thrilled to onboard Victoria's Secret onto our platform. This collaboration not only signifies a strategic step in expanding our brand portfolio but also highlights the synergistic alliance between Myntra and the Apparel Group. By leveraging Myntra's robust e-commerce ecosystem and digital marketing prowess, coupled with Apparel Group's commitment to global fashion, we are poised to redefine the Indian fashion landscape. This association not only strengthens our foothold in the market but also reinforces our dedication to offering our customers an unparalleled shopping experience. Together, we are committed to bringing forth a diverse array of high-quality, innovative fashion choices, ensuring that every individual can express themselves authentically through their style.”