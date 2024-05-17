            

      Swiggy Instamart to deliver aerators in 10 minutes amid ongoing water crisis in Bangalore

      As several areas in Bangalore continue grapple with the water crisis, the demand for water aerators, crucial for water conservation, has surged.

      By  Storyboard18May 17, 2024 3:20 PM
      Swiggy Instamart has partnered with Earth Fokus, a company offering water-saving solutions, to deliver water aerators to consumers in the city within 10 minutes. (Image sourced from Moneycontrol)

      Amidst the ongoing water crisis in Bangalore and BWSSB’s mandate for aerators to be installed across all commercial establishments, Swiggy Instamart has partnered with Earth Fokus, a company offering water-saving solutions, to deliver water aerators to consumers in the city within 10 minutes.

      As several areas in Bangalore continue grapple with the water crisis, the demand for water aerators, crucial for water conservation, has surged. In the last week, Swiggy Instamart has seen an 1400% increase in the searches for aerators on its platform compared to a month ago. These aerators are easy to install and have an instant impact resulting in a reduction of water consumption by more than 70% of water from kitchen taps and up to 50% from showers. With this, a family of four can save more than 50,000 litres of water annually.

      According to the BWSSB, water aerators and flow restrictors can lower water usage by around 60%-85%. This has prompted a proactive response from citizens and organisations alike, with a notable uptick in installing aerators across water bodies in the city.

      Swiggy Instamart has stocked three major types of aerators - Kitchen, Bath/Basin Tap, and water flow restrictors for overhead showers. The quick commerce platform plans to procure over 5000 aerators for Bangalore to meet the growing demand.

      To have quick access to this water-conserving practice, Swiggy Instamart will expand it to Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad. The platform is running discounts of up to 40% off on aerators to urge the installation of water aerators in a maximum number of households in the city


      First Published on May 17, 2024 3:20 PM

