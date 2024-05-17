Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18’s AI Alliance comes to the National Capital Region on May 17th, Friday

Following the resounding success of its Bengaluru and Pune edition, Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18’s AI Alliance is set to host its next chapter, themed ‘AI: Shaping the Future of NCR’ on May 17, 2024, at The Oberoi, Gurgaon. The summit promises to highlight the transformative potential of AI across various industries and its pivotal role in shaping the future of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Known for its diverse array of IT/BPM firms, multinational corporations, and a thriving startup ecosystem, NCR has been a key contributor to India's prominence in the technology sector. With its inherent advantages, tech talent and potential in AI innovation, NCR was a natural choice for the AI alliance.

The AI Alliance in NCR will serve as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators, fostering collaboration and charting a path for NCR's AI-driven future.

The event will be graced by distinguished speakers such as S Krishnan (Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), Abhishek Singh (Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), Rajan Anandan (Managing Director, Peak XV Partners) Kunal Bahl (Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital), Rafee Tarafdar (CTO, Infosys), Prateek Maheshwari (co-founder PhysicsWallah) Varun Alagh (co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer) Mayank Kumar (Co-founder & MD, upGrad), Pratham Mittal (Founder, Masters’ Union) and Ruchi Kalra (Co-Founder, OfBusiness and Oxyzo).

The event will also have top executives from Nandan Nilekani's people+ai to take the audience through why India can emerge as the AI use case capital of the world.

Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights as the discussions touch upon themes ranging from India’s AI mission, AI regulation and policy, impact of AI on the IT sector, building population scale AI, its implications on education, to the essentials of building a thriving AI startup ecosystem in the region. The audience will also get a chance to interact with founders, policymakers, and thought leaders, and explore networking opportunities and potential collaborations.