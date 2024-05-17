Ipsos acquires market research platform Crownit

Ipsos, a market research company, announced the acquisition of Crownit. This company provides a mobile and online panel and data collection platform.

Crownit's mobile-first strategy empowers Ipsos to digitise a large part of its offline research capabilities. This approach enhances digital sample representativeness, resulting in faster, high-quality data collection and improved efficiency.

Ben Page, chief executive officer of Ipsos, commented: “This acquisition marks a significant step in expanding Ipsos India's data collection capabilities, by shifting from traditional offline methods to a more agile and efficient online approach, and by improving data quality and security. It supports our growth in India, enabling us to reach a wider audience and to gather more robust insights for our clients.”

Sameer Grover, CEO of Crownit, added, "Joining the Ipsos family is an important milestone for our company. We are excited to leverage our mobile-first platform and expertise to enhance Ipsos' data collection capabilities and support their vision of the future of market research in India. We are excited to serve our clients with combined strengths of Ipsos and Crownit.”

“Speaking on the acquisition of Crownit, a leading online market research and mobile-first platform, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, “Crownit’s mobile-first capability and panel ecosystem will significantly up Ipsos’ ability to offer a high quality and representative online/ mobile access. Despite its size and maturity, Indian market research industry has not been able to drive online / mobile data collection so far. Ipsos’ acquisition of Crownit will be a game changing development for the industry. We will be able to offer our clients increased agility, as well as cutting edge innovations in data collection methodologies. This would indeed be transformational.”

This acquisition will provide clients with access to a more diverse and representative pool of respondents.