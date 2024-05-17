            

      Ipsos acquires market research platform Crownit

      This acquisition will provide clients with access to a more diverse and representative pool of respondents.

      By  Storyboard18May 17, 2024 10:47 AM
      Ipsos acquires market research platform Crownit
      Crownit's mobile-first strategy empowers Ipsos to digitise a large part of its offline research capabilities. This approach enhances digital sample representativeness, resulting in faster, high-quality data collection and improved efficiency. (From left to right: Amit Adarkar and Sameer Grover)

      Ipsos, a market research company, announced the acquisition of Crownit. This company provides a mobile and online panel and data collection platform.

      Crownit's mobile-first strategy empowers Ipsos to digitise a large part of its offline research capabilities. This approach enhances digital sample representativeness, resulting in faster, high-quality data collection and improved efficiency.

      Ben Page, chief executive officer of Ipsos, commented: “This acquisition marks a significant step in expanding Ipsos India's data collection capabilities, by shifting from traditional offline methods to a more agile and efficient online approach, and by improving data quality and security. It supports our growth in India, enabling us to reach a wider audience and to gather more robust insights for our clients.”

      Sameer Grover, CEO of Crownit, added, "Joining the Ipsos family is an important milestone for our company. We are excited to leverage our mobile-first platform and expertise to enhance Ipsos' data collection capabilities and support their vision of the future of market research in India. We are excited to serve our clients with combined strengths of Ipsos and Crownit.”

      “Speaking on the acquisition of Crownit, a leading online market research and mobile-first platform, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, “Crownit’s mobile-first capability and panel ecosystem will significantly up Ipsos’ ability to offer a high quality and representative online/ mobile access. Despite its size and maturity, Indian market research industry has not been able to drive online / mobile data collection so far. Ipsos’ acquisition of Crownit will be a game changing development for the industry. We will be able to offer our clients increased agility, as well as cutting edge innovations in data collection methodologies. This would indeed be transformational.”

      This acquisition will provide clients with access to a more diverse and representative pool of respondents.


      Tags
      First Published on May 17, 2024 10:23 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      PUMA joins forces with Athletics Federation of India as official kit partner

      PUMA joins forces with Athletics Federation of India as official kit partner

      Brand Marketing

      Acer Group launches Acerpure; marks its entry into consumer electronics category

      Acer Group launches Acerpure; marks its entry into consumer electronics category

      Brand Marketing

      HDFC Sky launches campaign for financial empowerment of women investors

      HDFC Sky launches campaign for financial empowerment of women investors

      Brand Marketing

      Asian Paints Ultima Protek celebrates Kerala’s cultural heritage with ‘Reflections of Kerala’ light installation

      Asian Paints Ultima Protek celebrates Kerala’s cultural heritage with ‘Reflections of Kerala’ light installation

      Brand Marketing

      Google introduces new security features like Theft Detection Lock for Android

      Google introduces new security features like Theft Detection Lock for Android

      Brand Marketing

      YouTube to use Google AI to place non-skippable ads into CTVs

      YouTube to use Google AI to place non-skippable ads into CTVs

      Brand Marketing

      YouTube offers a new creator takeover ad format

      YouTube offers a new creator takeover ad format