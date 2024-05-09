Volkswagen India introduces community centric initiative ‘Volkswagen Experiences’

Volkswagen India introduced its new community centric initiative ‘Volkswagen Experiences’, a program that has been designed to bring customers and fans of the Brand together for a more enriching experience with Volkswagen. With the commencement of ‘VWe’, Volkswagen India has also rolled out ‘The 1st Chapter: An Exhilarating Expedition to Ladakh’ that will offer customers a curated lifestyle, self-driving expedition across the Himalayas and into Ladakh, highlighted the company.

Volkswagen Experiences or ‘VWe’ (pronounced ‘we’) an acronym that has been conceptualized to deliver community driven experiences. Under ‘VWe’, Volkswagen India will create opportunities for customers and fans to engage with the brand, it’s products and a multitude of services. Participants will get an experience of driving German-engineered Volkswagen cars, including the five-star GNCAP-rated Virtus and Taigun, as well as Tiguan and the highly aspirational Volkswagen lifestyle surrounding these products.