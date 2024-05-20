            

      United Breweries introduces Queenfisher Beer in Assam and Meghalaya

      Vikram Bahl, CMO, United Breweries Limited, said, “Queenfisher is our way of recognizing the unstoppable force of female friendship."

      By  Storyboard18May 20, 2024 10:06 AM
      Initially launched on March 11 in Goa, the beer garnered significant interest from the public.

      United Breweries Limited (UBL), a part of the HEINEKEN Company, has introduced Queenfisher Beer: The Queen of Good Times, from the House of Kingfisher, in Assam and Meghalaya. The company said it is "thrilled to extend this celebration of nurturing sisterhood bonds to new markets.

      Initially launched on March 11 in Goa, the beer garnered significant interest from the public. The launch event also unveiled the iconic calendar, now known as The Galendar captures real-life stories of women, photographed by Avani Rai. Each page includes a QR code that, when scanned, reveals unique moments of sisterhood through films directed by Kopal Naithani. The microsite, queenfisher.in, allows the public to experience the world of sisterhood as told by women and create their own personalized Galendars to share with others.

      The packaging embodies inclusivity, featuring silhouettes of diverse women against a vibrant purple backdrop, with the iconic bird uplifted and crowned in homage to the queens celebrated through this campaign. Rooted in the ethos of Kingfisher, Queenfisher provides a safe space for meaningful and honest conversations, recognizing the harsher judgments women often face in society, the company said.

      Vikram Bahl, CMO, United Breweries Limited, said, “Queenfisher is our way of recognizing the unstoppable force of female friendship. We pop our cans, not just to celebrate women, but to honour the secret superpowers they wield in their everyday connections. Society in Assam and Meghalaya has always been at the forefront of celebrating inclusivity and Queenfisher is proud to be part of this culture. Here’s to the queens among us, who sparkle brighter when they shine together!”

      The 500 ml Queenfisher Lager Beer will be readily available at leading outlets across Assam & Meghalaya


