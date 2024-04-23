            

      CCI calls for proposals for launching Market Study on AI and Competition in India

      The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has invited proposals for launching Market Study on Artificial Intelligence and Competition in India, as AI-tech advances in all fields. The last date for submission of proposals is June 3, 2024.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 23, 2024 8:33 AM
      The Competition Commission of India (CCI) will launch a Market Study on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Competition to understand the transformative capabilities of AI that have significant pro-competitive potential, as well as competition concerns emanating from the use of AI.

      To launch a Market Study to understand the ecosystem around Artificial Intelligence and Competition in India, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has invited proposals for engagement of an Agency and Institution for conducting the study. The last date for submission of proposals is 03.06.2024, by 05:00 PM.

      The Competition Commission of India (CCI) will launch a Market Study on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Competition to understand the transformative capabilities of AI that have significant pro-competitive potential, as well as competition concerns emanating from the use of AI. The proposed study will be a knowledge building exercise to develop an in-depth understanding of the emerging competition dynamics in the development ecosystems of AI systems and implications of AI applications for competition, efficiency and innovation in key user industries.

      The objectives of the study are the following: To understand certain key AI systems and markets/ecosystems thereof, including AI actors/stakeholders, essential inputs/resources, value chains, market structures and parameters of competition; To examine the emerging and potential competition issues in these markets/ecosystems, if any; To study the scope and nature of AI applications/use cases, and assess associated opportunities, risks and ramifications from a competition standpoint; To understand the existing and evolving regulatory/legal frameworks governing AI systems and applications in India and other major jurisdictions; To reach out to all relevant stakeholders for a holistic understanding of the issues at the intersection of AI and competition; To understand trends and patterns of AI and to ascertain enforcement and advocacy priorities of the Commission with respect to AI and its application in markets.


      First Published on Apr 23, 2024 8:33 AM

