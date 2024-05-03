Raymond delivers highest annual revenue of Rs 9,286 crore

Raymond delivered its highest-ever annual revenue of Rs 9,286 Cr and EBITDA of Rs 1,575 Crore with the EBITDA margin of 17.0 percent. Despite the Lifestyle business witnessing subdued consumer demand and challenging market conditions, Raymond's focused business approach across its operations led to robust growth in the Branded Apparel, Garmenting, and Real Estate segments, resulting in a double-digit revenue growth of 11 percent in FY24 as compared to previous year. The Real Estate segment secured a total booking value of Rs 2,249 Crore.

During this quarter, revenue increased by 23 percent YoY, reaching Rs 2,688 Crore, with highest-ever EBITDA of Rs 516 Crore and EBITDA margin of 19.2 percent.

Branded Apparel business, witnessing increase in revenue from Rs 332 Crore in Q4FY23 to Rs 409 Crore in Q4FY24, representing a growth of 23 percent. In Q4FY24, the company recorded a total booking value of Rs 840 Crore, primarily driven by the launch of 'The Address by GS, Bandra,'; 62 percent of the launched inventory sold within 40 days.

During the quarter Raymond completed the business acquisition of Maini Precision Product Ltd. With this Raymond Group forays into sunrise sectors of Aerospace, Defense and EV components business. Going ahead post consolidation, through a composite scheme of arrangements, two subsidiaries will be created. One will focus on aerospace & defense, while the other will cater to the auto components with EV and engineering consumables sector, each charting its unique path of growth with a primary objective of value creation.

In line with the strategic initiatives, the proposed demerger of Lifestyle Business is progressing as planned, having already received SEBI, shareholder, and creditor approval. Further, NCLT hearing is scheduled on 9th May 24 for the approval of Demerger.