D2C Homeware brand ellementry secures funding from She Capital

ellementry, the homeware and gifting brand dedicated to redefining elevated living through sustainable and thoughtfully handcrafted homeware offerings, announced the closure of its latest round of funding. With the recent infusion of funds, ellementry aims to accelerate its expansion initiatives and further enhance its product offerings, production capabilities, and market presence both domestically and internationally.

ellementry is an online and offline homeware & gifting brand that was conceptualised in 2018 by visionary entrepreneur and Founder Ayush Baid and Co-Founder & Creative Head Riddhima Khandelwal.

ellementry sells in 16 stores across 13 cities in India as well as online on platforms like Amazon, Tata Cliq, Myntra, and many more. Since inception, the company has completed more than 4 lakh orders and has a customer base of over 2.5 lakhs. ellementry is present across 12 countries, which include USA, Europe, Middle East, etc. They aim to double the number of customers in the next 12 months.

In terms of product launches, ellementry plans to add new products in the textile and home decor space before Diwali. Owing to their inhouse manufacturing units, there are timely additions of new products to the collection of the current 1000+ SKUs. ellementry has successfully managed a double digit growth percentage in the last financial year.

Commenting on the fundraising, Ayush Baid, Founder and CEO of ellementry, said, “We are looking forward to this association and what it brings with it. Innovating and creating handcrafted homeware and gifting solutions for people to experience and appreciate. We can’t wait for more people to experience all that ellementry has in store.”