            

      D2C Homeware brand ellementry secures funding from She Capital

      With the recent infusion of funds, ellementry aims to accelerate its expansion initiatives and further enhance its product offerings, production capabilities, and market presence both domestically and internationally.

      By  Storyboard18May 1, 2024 3:19 PM
      D2C Homeware brand ellementry secures funding from She Capital
      Since inception, the company has completed more than 4 lakh orders and has a customer base of over 2.5 lakhs. (Representative image by Michał Bożek via Unsplash)

      ellementry, the homeware and gifting brand dedicated to redefining elevated living through sustainable and thoughtfully handcrafted homeware offerings, announced the closure of its latest round of funding. With the recent infusion of funds, ellementry aims to accelerate its expansion initiatives and further enhance its product offerings, production capabilities, and market presence both domestically and internationally.

      ellementry is an online and offline homeware & gifting brand that was conceptualised in 2018 by visionary entrepreneur and Founder Ayush Baid and Co-Founder & Creative Head Riddhima Khandelwal.

      ellementry sells in 16 stores across 13 cities in India as well as online on platforms like Amazon, Tata Cliq, Myntra, and many more. Since inception, the company has completed more than 4 lakh orders and has a customer base of over 2.5 lakhs. ellementry is present across 12 countries, which include USA, Europe, Middle East, etc. They aim to double the number of customers in the next 12 months.

      In terms of product launches, ellementry plans to add new products in the textile and home decor space before Diwali. Owing to their inhouse manufacturing units, there are timely additions of new products to the collection of the current 1000+ SKUs. ellementry has successfully managed a double digit growth percentage in the last financial year.

      Commenting on the fundraising, Ayush Baid, Founder and CEO of ellementry, said, “We are looking forward to this association and what it brings with it. Innovating and creating handcrafted homeware and gifting solutions for people to experience and appreciate. We can’t wait for more people to experience all that ellementry has in store.”

      Anisha Singh, Partner at She Capital, remarked, “ellementry's dedication to design, functionality, and ethical practices aligns perfectly with the growing demand for conscious consumerism, particularly among women. We are confident that ellementry will become the leading destination for those seeking to create beautiful and sustainable homes."


      Tags
      First Published on May 1, 2024 3:19 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Tata Motors registered total sales of 77,521 units in April 2024

      Tata Motors registered total sales of 77,521 units in April 2024

      How it Works

      India's online consumer spending expected to reach $300 Bn by 2030: Elevation Capital report

      India's online consumer spending expected to reach $300 Bn by 2030: Elevation Capital report

      How it Works

      Your situation is worse than a government department: Delhi High Court tells Meta

      Your situation is worse than a government department: Delhi High Court tells Meta

      How it Works

      Late-night office visits to layoff plans: What's ZEEL's Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra's role?

      Late-night office visits to layoff plans: What's ZEEL's Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra's role?

      How it Works

      73 percent urban Indians believe India is moving in the right direction in April 2024

      73 percent urban Indians believe India is moving in the right direction in April 2024

      How it Works

      Patanjali misleading ads case: Supreme Court to look into IMA president’s interview criticising SC’s remark against private doctors

      Patanjali misleading ads case: Supreme Court to look into IMA president’s interview criticising SC’s remark against private doctors

      How it Works

      SC asks Patanjali Ayurved to file original page of all newspapers where apology was issued

      SC asks Patanjali Ayurved to file original page of all newspapers where apology was issued