            

      Alphabet paid $20 billion to Apple to maintain its status as the default search engine

      As per a report by Bloomberg, the amount Google paid in 2021 was around $15 billion.

      By  Storyboard18May 2, 2024 11:13 AM
      Alphabet paid $20 billion to Apple to maintain its status as the default search engine
      Apple does give users a choice to change the search engine on all of its devices. (Image source: Unsplash)

      Alphabet paid $20 billion to Apple in 2022 to maintain its status as the default search engine on Safari, Apple’s web browser. As per a report by Bloomberg, the amount Google paid in 2021 was around $15 billion.

      The numbers were disclosed through documents which are a part of the US Department of Justice’s antitrust lawsuit against Google. One of the main premise of the antitrust case is how Google’s deal with Apple has monopolised online search business.

      The amount paid by Google to Apple has increased in the last couple of years. It was $15 billion in 2021 and the recent increase shows the growing importance of maintaining a default position in a world where search engines drive significant advertising revenue — especially for Google, as per rpeorts.

      Apple does give users a choice to change the search engine on all of its devices. There are options like Bing, DuckDuckGo available to users. However, by default, Google Search is set as the primary search engine in Safari on iPhones, iPads and Macs. Google does get a readymade vast customer base as Apple has billions of activated devices.

      The deal also highlights the competitive landscape of the tech industry, where companies like Microsoft have attempted to negotiate similar agreements with Apple, albeit unsuccessfully. In fact, it was reported that Microsoft wanted to sell Bing to Apple. The DOJ has argued that the deal stifles competition and give an unfair advantage to already dominant players in the market.


      Tags
      First Published on May 2, 2024 11:13 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      NCLT issues notice in insolvency plea filed by Oppo against Byju's

      NCLT issues notice in insolvency plea filed by Oppo against Byju's

      How it Works

      Honda Cars registers total sales of 10,867 units in April

      Honda Cars registers total sales of 10,867 units in April

      How it Works

      LS Elections 2024: Rs 100 crore invested in AI integration in political campaigns

      LS Elections 2024: Rs 100 crore invested in AI integration in political campaigns

      How it Works

      D2C Homeware brand ellementry secures funding from She Capital

      D2C Homeware brand ellementry secures funding from She Capital

      How it Works

      India's online consumer spending expected to reach $300 Bn by 2030: Elevation Capital report

      India's online consumer spending expected to reach $300 Bn by 2030: Elevation Capital report

      How it Works

      Your situation is worse than a government department: Delhi High Court tells Meta

      Your situation is worse than a government department: Delhi High Court tells Meta

      How it Works

      Late-night office visits to layoff plans: What's ZEEL's Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra's role?

      Late-night office visits to layoff plans: What's ZEEL's Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra's role?