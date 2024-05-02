Honda Cars registers total sales of 10,867 units in April

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), registered total sales of 10,867 units in April 2024 as compared to 7,676 units in the same month last year. The company registered 4,351 units in domestic sales and 6,516 units in exports in the month of April 2024.
Sharing thoughts on April’24 sales performance, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Our planned production volumes in April were lower due to switchover of Elevate and City production to six-airbag standard variants and the dispatches were aligned accordingly. On the other hand, export of Elevate continues to significantly boost HCIL export volume which grew by 175% over same period last year.”
The company had registered 5,313 units in domestic sales and exported 2,363 units in April 2023.