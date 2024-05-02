Honda Cars registers total sales of 10,867 units in April

Sharing thoughts on April’24 sales performance, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Our planned production volumes in April were lower due to switchover of Elevate and City production to six-airbag standard variants and the dispatches were aligned accordingly. On the other hand, export of Elevate continues to significantly boost HCIL export volume which grew by 175% over same period last year.” (Representative Image: Adrian Balasoiu via Unsplash)