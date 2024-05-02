            

      Honda Cars registers total sales of 10,867 units in April

      The company had registered 5,313 units in domestic sales and exported 2,363 units in April 2023.

      By  Storyboard18May 2, 2024 8:47 AM
      Honda Cars registers total sales of 10,867 units in April
      Sharing thoughts on April’24 sales performance, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Our planned production volumes in April were lower due to switchover of Elevate and City production to six-airbag standard variants and the dispatches were aligned accordingly. On the other hand, export of Elevate continues to significantly boost HCIL export volume which grew by 175% over same period last year.” (Representative Image: Adrian Balasoiu via Unsplash)

      Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), registered total sales of 10,867 units in April 2024 as compared to 7,676 units in the same month last year. The company registered 4,351 units in domestic sales and 6,516 units in exports in the month of April 2024.

      Sharing thoughts on April’24 sales performance, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Our planned production volumes in April were lower due to switchover of Elevate and City production to six-airbag standard variants and the dispatches were aligned accordingly. On the other hand, export of Elevate continues to significantly boost HCIL export volume which grew by 175% over same period last year.”

      The company had registered 5,313 units in domestic sales and exported 2,363 units in April 2023.


      Tags
      First Published on May 2, 2024 8:47 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      LS Elections 2024: Rs100 crore invested in AI integration in political campaigns

      LS Elections 2024: Rs100 crore invested in AI integration in political campaigns

      How it Works

      D2C Homeware brand ellementry secures funding from She Capital

      D2C Homeware brand ellementry secures funding from She Capital

      How it Works

      Tata Motors registered total sales of 77,521 units in April 2024

      Tata Motors registered total sales of 77,521 units in April 2024

      How it Works

      India's online consumer spending expected to reach $300 Bn by 2030: Elevation Capital report

      India's online consumer spending expected to reach $300 Bn by 2030: Elevation Capital report

      How it Works

      Late-night office visits to layoff plans: What's ZEEL's Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra's role?

      Late-night office visits to layoff plans: What's ZEEL's Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra's role?

      How it Works

      Germany witnesses growth of 32.6 percent visitors from India compared to previous year

      Germany witnesses growth of 32.6 percent visitors from India compared to previous year

      How it Works

      73 percent urban Indians believe India is moving in the right direction in April 2024

      73 percent urban Indians believe India is moving in the right direction in April 2024