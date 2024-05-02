            

      NCLT issues notice in insolvency plea filed by Oppo against Byju's

      Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) filed the first insolvency plea against Byju's in November 2023.

      By  Storyboard18May 2, 2024 8:58 AM
      NCLT issues notice in insolvency plea filed by Oppo against Byju's
      Apart from Oppo, two new insolvency pleas have been filed against Byju's. They were filed by US based publishing company McGraw Hill education and end-to-end customer experience solutions company Cogent E-services. (Image source: Facebook)

      The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Bengaluru issued notice in an insolvency plea filed by mobile phone manufacturer Oppo against embattled ed-tech company Byju's, as per Moneycontrol.

      Apart from Oppo, two new insolvency pleas have been filed against Byju's. They were filed by US based publishing company McGraw Hill education and end-to-end customer experience solutions company Cogent E-services. The addition of three pleas take the total number of insolvency pleas filed against Byju's to seven, as per the report.

      While Cogent E-services filed its plea as early as February 2024, MCGraw Hill and Oppo filed their plea in March, however all these three pleas were registered in the NCLT in the last one week. These cases are likely to come up for hearing in the last week of May or the first week of June.

      A total of six OCs and one FC have moved the NCLT against Byju's.

      Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) filed the first insolvency plea against Byju's in November 2023. The cricket board claimed that the company had defaulted on a payment of Rs 158 crore. The plea is at an advanced stage of hearing at the NCLT.


      Tags
      First Published on May 2, 2024 8:58 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Alphabet paid $20 billion to Apple to maintain its status as the default search engine

      Alphabet paid $20 billion to Apple to maintain its status as the default search engine

      How it Works

      Honda Cars registers total sales of 10,867 units in April

      Honda Cars registers total sales of 10,867 units in April

      How it Works

      LS Elections 2024: Rs 100 crore invested in AI integration in political campaigns

      LS Elections 2024: Rs 100 crore invested in AI integration in political campaigns

      How it Works

      D2C Homeware brand ellementry secures funding from She Capital

      D2C Homeware brand ellementry secures funding from She Capital

      How it Works

      India's online consumer spending expected to reach $300 Bn by 2030: Elevation Capital report

      India's online consumer spending expected to reach $300 Bn by 2030: Elevation Capital report

      How it Works

      Your situation is worse than a government department: Delhi High Court tells Meta

      Your situation is worse than a government department: Delhi High Court tells Meta

      How it Works

      Late-night office visits to layoff plans: What's ZEEL's Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra's role?

      Late-night office visits to layoff plans: What's ZEEL's Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra's role?