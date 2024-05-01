            

      Tata Motors registered total sales of 77,521 units in April 2024

      Total passenger vehicle sales rose 2 per cent to 47,983 units last month from 47,107 units in April 2023.

      By  Storyboard18May 1, 2024 2:08 PM
      Tata Motors registered total sales of 77,521 units in April 2024
      Total commercial vehicle sales stood at 29,538 units last month, a jump of 31 per cent as compared to 22,492 units in April 2023. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

      Tata Motors reported that its total wholesales rose 11.5 per cent year-on-year to 77,521 units last month as compared with 69,599 units in April 2023.

      The company's total domestic dispatches rose 12 per cent to 76,399 units last month as against 68,514 units in April 2023, the auto major said in a statement.

      Total passenger vehicle sales rose 2 per cent to 47,983 units last month from 47,107 units in April 2023.

      Total commercial vehicle sales stood at 29,538 units last month, a jump of 31 per cent as compared to 22,492 units in April 2023.


      Tags
      First Published on May 1, 2024 2:08 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      NCLT issues notice in insolvency plea filed by Oppo against Byju's

      NCLT issues notice in insolvency plea filed by Oppo against Byju's

      How it Works

      Honda Cars registers total sales of 10,867 units in April

      Honda Cars registers total sales of 10,867 units in April

      How it Works

      LS Elections 2024: Rs100 crore invested in AI integration in political campaigns

      LS Elections 2024: Rs100 crore invested in AI integration in political campaigns

      How it Works

      D2C Homeware brand ellementry secures funding from She Capital

      D2C Homeware brand ellementry secures funding from She Capital

      How it Works

      Your situation is worse than a government department: Delhi High Court tells Meta

      Your situation is worse than a government department: Delhi High Court tells Meta

      How it Works

      Late-night office visits to layoff plans: What's ZEEL's Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra's role?

      Late-night office visits to layoff plans: What's ZEEL's Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra's role?

      How it Works

      Germany witnesses growth of 32.6 percent visitors from India compared to previous year

      Germany witnesses growth of 32.6 percent visitors from India compared to previous year