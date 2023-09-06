Wondrlab Network’s influencer marketing platform Opportune partners with Reach Vista

Opportune, Wondrlab Network’s influencer marketing platform has inked a strategic partnership with Reach Vista, a leading virtual influencer marketing company based in India.

Opportune becomes the first influencer marketing platform to onboard some of the most viral influencers including mrpagalboi, not_enafh, _charlie_flix_, stickman, dudububu, bubududu, lanaturevibes, flake_sayz and rexxi. Through this partnership, Wondrlab’s clients will now have access to these celebrated virtual influencers which will help them amplify their reach and drive tangible results.

By harnessing the power of virtual influencers, Reach Vista brings a new dimension to influencer marketing, enabling brands to establish deeper and more resonant connections with their consumer base. These virtual influencers cater to diverse niches, beginning with the entertainment sector, where Reach Vista has already successfully launched an array of captivating virtual personalities.

Commenting on this partnership, Sanchit Trevadia, founder of Reach Vista, stated, "In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, particularly within dynamic markets like India, we are witnessing a remarkable projected growth of 22-26% in the creator economy over the next five years. This trend emphasizes the growing need for brands to adopt imaginative strategies that not only grab the audience's attention but also foster genuine engagement. Through our partnership with Opportune, we're thrilled to provide brands at scale, with the opportunity to leverage virtual influencers enabling them to establish more authentic connections and resonate more profoundly with their customers. With this collaboration, I am confident that we will steer brands toward elevated engagement and impactful storytelling."