Dentsu India announces departure of chief client officer, Sapna Arora

Dentsu India has announced the departure of Sapna Arora, Chief Client Officer. Arora, who joined the network in January 2023, played a key role in advancing client solutions and contributing to the network's growth. Collaborating closely with leadership & teams across the agency, she fostered a contemporary business growth culture, facilitating the transformation of dentsu into a 'Network of the Future’.

Harsha Razdan, CEO, of South Asia, dentsu said, “Sapna has been a valuable member of our leadership team and a key partner for our clients. Working across creative, media, and CX business, she exemplified our commitment to addressing clients' business challenges. We extend our best wishes for her continued success.”