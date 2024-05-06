            

      Dentsu India announces departure of chief client officer, Sapna Arora

      Sapna Arora, who joined the network in January 2023, played a key role in advancing client solutions and contributing to the network's growth.

      By  Storyboard18May 6, 2024 3:32 PM
      ollaborating closely with leadership & teams across the agency, Sapna Arora fostered a contemporary business growth culture, facilitating the transformation of dentsu into a 'Network of the Future’.

      Dentsu India has announced the departure of Sapna Arora, Chief Client Officer. Arora, who joined the network in January 2023, played a key role in advancing client solutions and contributing to the network's growth. Collaborating closely with leadership & teams across the agency, she fostered a contemporary business growth culture, facilitating the transformation of dentsu into a 'Network of the Future’.

      Harsha Razdan, CEO, of South Asia, dentsu said, “Sapna has been a valuable member of our leadership team and a key partner for our clients. Working across creative, media, and CX business, she exemplified our commitment to addressing clients' business challenges. We extend our best wishes for her continued success.”

      Sapna Arora added, “It has been a rewarding journey with dentsu in APAC and India. I've gained insights from the agency side of business as well as diverse clients & industries I have worked with. I express gratitude to Harsha Razdan; he has been a great mentor and an inspiring leader. As I explore new opportunities, I wish dentsu the best in its future endeavours.”


      Tags
      First Published on May 6, 2024 3:32 PM

