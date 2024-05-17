BARC appoints Dr Bikramjit Chaudhuri as its new chief of measurement science and analytics

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India has announced the appointment of Dr Bikramjit Chaudhuri as its new Chief of Measurement Science and Analytics.

He will succeed Dr Derrick Gray, a veteran audience measurement and advanced analytics executive, who has been a member of BARC India for six years.

Dr Bikramjit Chaudhuri (Bikram) is a Ph.D. from IIT Bombay and holds a Master of Statistics degree from the Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi. He comes in with experience spanning over three decades in the areas of Statistics, Stochastic Modelling, Market Measurement, Consumer Segmentation, AI and ML, Demand Forecasting and Big Data Analytics. He has several research papers, publications, and patents in these aspects under his belt.

Bikram is currently associated with the Datamatics Group of Companies as the Global Head of Data Science and Advanced Analytics, since 2016. Prior to Datamatics, Bikram has held multiple leadership roles, and has led large teams of senior talent across levels at KPMG, Nielsen and ZS Associates.

Chaudhari said, "I am excited to join BARC India as the Chief of Measurement Science & Analytics. It will be an absolute honour and privilege to be a part of a multitalented and versatile team that runs the largest Audience Measurement system in the world, in one of the most complex multimedia markets. I am looking forward to leveraging my deep expertise and diverse experience to further evolve the current measurement system to meet the growing needs of the industry. Looking forward to an exhilarating journey and a fulfilling association with BARC India."