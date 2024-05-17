GroupM appoints Wavemaker CEO Toby Jenner as global president, GroupM Clients

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, today announced the appointment of Toby Jenner as Global President, GroupM Clients. Jenner will assume responsibility for leading GroupM’s global proposition and go to market strategy as well as its growth, marketing, and communications teams and functions. The move is designed to further accelerate the company’s growth and solidify its position as the industry’s leading media investment and marketing partner.

Jenner will continue to oversee Wavemaker alongside his expanded remit. He brings over two decades of leadership experience in driving growth and managing operations at GroupM agencies MediaCom and Wavemaker, working across local, regional, and global roles in markets such as Australia, Singapore, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

“Toby’s deep understanding of client needs, industry knowledge, and track record as the industry’s most successful new business leader make him the best possible candidate to lead our growth and marketing efforts going forward,” said Christian Juhl, Global CEO of GroupM. “We have the strongest agencies in the business backed by the world’s most advanced media delivery platform and codified way of working underpinned by our unrivalled, scaled intelligence. Putting our story in Toby’s hands will give us a significant edge as we further strengthen our position and look to accelerate our growth in the months ahead.”

In his new role, Jenner will oversee strategy and operations for GroupM’s business development, growth, marketing, and communications to clients, employees, and industry audiences. He will work closely with agency and GroupM leadership to identify growth opportunities, develop integrated solutions that leverage the skills and expertise of the industry’s deepest bench of talent, and effectively communicate GroupM’s value proposition.

“Over the past year and a half, we’ve demonstrated the success of combining agency talent with GroupM’s Globally scaled technology and activation capabilities,” said Jenner. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our networked capabilities which we have been developing across GroupM to drive the next phase of growth for our organization. I look forward to collaborating with Christian, our agency leaders, and, just as importantly, the incredible talent we have across the world’s #1 media group to help drive our clients’ business impact and deliver them exceptional growth.”