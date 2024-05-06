            

      Has Amazon Prime Video’s Aparna Purohit stepped down?

      Purohit has been with Prime Video for over 8 years, having joined in January 2016 as head of creative development.

      By  Storyboard18May 6, 2024 11:01 AM
      Amazon Prime Video’s head of India and SEA Originals, Aparna Purohit has reportedly stepped down.

      However, her LinkedIn profile doesn’t show any development on the matter. Prime Video too hasn’t confirmed the news.

      She has been in the industry for over 17 years with stints at Cinestaan Film Company, Mumbai Mantra Media, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), BIG Pictures and UTV Motion Pictures, as per her LinkedIn profile.


      First Published on May 6, 2024 11:01 AM

