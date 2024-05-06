Has Amazon Prime Video’s Aparna Purohit stepped down?

Amazon Prime Video’s head of India and SEA Originals, Aparna Purohit has reportedly stepped down.
However, her LinkedIn profile doesn’t show any development on the matter. Prime Video too hasn’t confirmed the news.
Purohit has been with Prime Video for over 8 years, having joined in January 2016 as head of creative development.
She has been in the industry for over 17 years with stints at Cinestaan Film Company, Mumbai Mantra Media, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), BIG Pictures and UTV Motion Pictures, as per her LinkedIn profile.